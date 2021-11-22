Come January 2023, there will be a new sheriff in Anoka County.

Sheriff James Stuart announced Monday he won't seek a fourth term as the county's top cop and will retire at the end of December 2022.

"The decision to retire was not an easy one because I have developed so many great friendships as well as professional and community partnerships over the past 28 years," he said. "Today, our Sheriff's Office is in a good place, despite a long list of challenges facing our profession. Since I have arrived at retirement age, it is time to consider my options for serving others in new ways."

Stuart, the 17th sheriff of Anoka County since the office was established in 1857, has held the position since 2011. During his tenure, he was awarded the Medal of Merit by the National Sheriff's Association in 2015, 2016 and 2019 for his contributions to the community and to the field of criminal justice. He also was nominated once for national Sheriff of the Year.

"Serving as your sheriff is an incredible honor and privilege and should never be taken for granted," he said. "The trust between the citizens and their elected sheriff cannot be understated and we see around our nation what can occur when that trust is absent. I am proud to have consistently tried to bring positive, innovative, and responsible public safety services to the county."

While serving as sheriff, Stuart has served as chairman of the Minnesota North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group, past president of the Anoka County Chiefs of Police Association, executive committee member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and past member of the Governor's Forensic Lab Advisory Board. Stuart currently is a member of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association Executive Committee and will serve as the association's president in 2022.

Stuart has also been active in the community. He has served as a Rotarian, and a board member for Hope 4 Youth, Play to Your Strengths, the Front Line Foundation and Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. He's been a featured speaker at many community events.

"Sheriff Stuart has been an asset to Anoka County during his tenure here, and his leadership over the years has resulted in the development of a Sheriff's Office that's hardworking, effective, and well-respected in the community," said Anoka County Commissioner Julie Braastad, chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee. "His leadership has been positive, innovative and responsible, and because of his influence the Anoka County Sheriff's Office is well-positioned to continue expertly serving and protecting our public. He'll be missed."

Stuart, a former Marine, and graduate of St. Mary's University and the National Sheriffs' Institute, began his career with Anoka County in 1994 as a patrol deputy. Before rising to the position of sheriff, Stuart served as a lieutenant overseeing operations in the Patrol Division and captain with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. He supervised the Field Training Operations Unit, the K-9 Unit, the Civil Process Unit and the Office of Professional Standards.

"I know that I couldn't have done any of this alone," Stuart said. "Honestly, God has granted me more opportunities than I could have imagined, but the time is coming for a new chapter."

Cmdr. Paul Lenzmeier announced Monday he will run for the position. Lenzmeier, a 24-year veteran of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, currently works in the patrol division where he isresponsible for the contracted law enforcement services the office provides in eight communities.