Anoka County officials have been talking about building a new jail since 2017, but don't seem to be getting any closer to agreeing on final designs — or on where a new facility should be built.

Last week the Anoka County Board rejected a resolution that would have approved designs from Wold Architects for a new jail on property adjacent to the Anoka County Government Center and the courthouse.

The measure would have directed the county to submit plans to the city of Anoka for approval, and allowed the city to present plans for a comprehensive justice center at the Rum River Campus — the old state hospital campus — by March 29.

The current jail was built in 1983 as part of the Sheriff's Office. The building is outdated, does not have enough room for inmates and is not safe for deputies nor inmates, officials have said.

"There is an urgent need to reconstruct the building," Sheriff Brad Wise told the Anoka County Board.

Board Chairman Matt Look expressed frustration about the outcome.

"If we are not going to build it, let's stop talking about it," he said. "The more time goes by, the more expensive it gets."