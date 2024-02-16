Former Concordia Academy standout Andy Aurich has been named the football coach at Harvard.

Aurich, a native of St. Paul who has been an assistant coach at Rutgers the past four seasons, replaces Tim Murphy, who retired last month after 30 seasons as the Harvard coach.

"I would like to thank [Harvard athletic director] Erin McDermott and all those on the search committee for their support," Aurich said. "I have been preparing for this moment all my professional life and look forward to making a difference in the lives of the young men in this program. Harvard is the best academic institution in the world, and we will pursue the same level of excellence on the field."

Harvard was 8-2 last season and tied for the Ivy League title (with Dartmouth and Yale). The Crimson opened the season with a 45-13 victory over St. Thomas.

Aurich was a member of the Star Tribune's All-Metro team in 2000 and 2001 as an offensive lineman, before playing college football at Princeton. He began his coaching career at Concordia Academy before starting his college coaching career at Albright. He then spent two seasons at Rutgers and one at Princeton before becoming a defensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He returned to Princeton as an assistant in 2013. After seven seasons he joined the Rutgers staff in 2020.

Aurich is a member of the Concordia Academy Athletic of Hall of Fame. Aurich's father, Michael, was the football coach at Concordia Academy for 26 years and the athletic director at the school for 32 years.