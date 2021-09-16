Just five weeks after the filing period attracted more than 100 candidates in dozens of races, early voting starts Friday in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Star Tribune Editorial Board is doing its homework and will be publishing endorsements later this month and in October. Election Day is Nov. 2.

We plan to make picks in the mayoral elections in both cities, in addition to Minneapolis City Council and Park Board races and school oard contests in St. Paul. We'll also share our views on the ballot questions on public safety — if the votes will be counted — and governance in Minneapolis and on rent control in both cities.

As always, our endorsements will be based on research by Editorial Board members — newsroom editors and reporters are not involved in the process. Once we've published our selections, we'll do our best to reflect the thoughts of those who disagree before Nov. 2.

To learn more about the Editorial Board, go to our guide to Star Tribune Opinion here. During this election cycle, the board will be assisted by retired Star Tribune editorial writer Lori Sturdevant and University of St. Thomas journalism student Angeline Terry.

