An Amtrak train detained in Red Wing overnight after a suspicious package was found onboard left the station early Thursday.

The eastbound Empire Builder heading from Seattle to Chicago resumed its trip just after 5 a.m. Thursday, nearly 13 hours behind schedule.

Amtrak officials called Red Wing police about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after an employee found unattended baggage and followed procedure to ask for assistance from police agencies, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

Red Wing police and the fire department responded to the scene, the city said in a news release.

A bomb squad later arrived, as did the Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team.

The eastbound train was cleared by authorities just after 9 p.m. and police confiscated the bag, Magliari said.

About 80 passengers plus crew members were on Train 8/28 at the time. Some passengers stayed on the train and others waited inside the Red Wing station. No one was injured, Magliari added.

"Amtrak thanks police agencies for their professional response and thanks our customers for their patience during this lengthy delay," Magliari said.

The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Portland, Ore., and Seattle and includes stops in the Minnesota cities of Winona, Red Wing, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Staples and Detroit Lakes.