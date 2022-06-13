First team

Kristofer Hokenson

St. Louis Park, senior, pitcher/outfielder

The lefthander can dominate on the mound and at the plate. He takes great pride in his defensive play in the outfield when he is not pitching. College: Minnesota

Zach Dohrmann

Farmington, senior, pitcher

The ace of the Tigers' staff has won his past six appearances, allowing only four earned runs. He has yielded 35 hits in eight starts and carries a 7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. College: North Iowa Area Community College

Blake Guerin

Mounds View, senior, third baseman/pitcher

The 6-7 Guerin packs plenty of power and is agile for his size (255 pounds). He hit nine home runs and had 37 RBI in 81 at-bats. He went 4-1 with two saves and a 1.40 ERA. College: Iowa

Brayden Hellum

Stillwater, senior, center fielder/pitcher

One of the best hitters in the state, he is batting .566 with four home runs. He has scored 35 runs and has an on-base percentage of .636. He is 5-1 with a 1.61 ERA on the mound. College: North Iowa Area Community College

Nolan Kemp

Chaska, senior, pitcher/outfielder

He has an overpowering fastball with an outstanding 11-to-5 breaking ball. He went 5-2 with a 0.60 ERA, allowing 18 hits while striking out 90 in 46⅓ innings. He hit .343 with two home runs. College: St. Thomas

Sam Kennedy

North St. Paul, senior, pitcher/shortstop

A hard-throwing righthander, he was the Gatorade Player of the Year. He went 4-1 with a 0.48 ERA, striking out 59 in 29 innings. Kennedy batted .467 with five home runs. College: Minnesota

Kyle Law

Andover, senior, center fielder

He can dominate a game offensively, defensively and with his speed on the basepaths. He batted .481 with five home runs and scored 31 runs. College: North Dakota State

Maddox Mihalakis

Hopkins, senior, shortstop

He's a slick fielder with a high baseball IQ. Produced timely hits while batting .436 with six home runs. Good on the basepaths, too, scoring 29 runs and stealing nine bases. College: Arizona

TJ Swidorski

East Ridge, senior, shortstop/pitcher

A vocal leader, he was instrumental in the Raptors' success the past two seasons. He's a line-drive hitter, and he threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in section tournament play. College: Cornell