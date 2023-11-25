Law enforcement in Alexandria is investigating after a man's body was found late Friday at a residence.

At about 10:30 p.m., Alexandria Police Department officers and an ambulance crew were called to a on the 1600 block of 6th Ave. E. where they found an unresponsive adult inside. Lifesaving measures were performed but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. Police said it did not appear to be a random act and they do not believe there is risk to the public. Alexandria police are investigating with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.