Minneapolis-St. Paul travelers will once again enjoy a nonstop flight to Dublin — and thanks to a little airline competition, there are still some decent fares available this spring.

Aer Lingus will resume flights from MSP International Airport to the Irish capital on April 29. Departures on May 4 aboard a widebody Airbus A330 start at $520 round-trip, according to recent searches on Google Flights, with prices rising to the $600s and beyond for the rest of the spring and summer.

That $520 ticket is a bare-bones "Saver" fare. A $170 upgrade to Lingus' "Smart" fare eschews the fees for a checked bag, seat selection and ticket changes.

But it's Delta Air Lines — which announced last year, right on the heels of the Aer Lingus news, that it would also fly MSP to Dublin starting May 9 — that is currently undercutting the Irish carrier. Delta's round-trip fares start as low as $476 for select departures between May 11 and June 6, aboard a widebody Boeing 767.

Again, that cheapest ticket is Delta's Basic Economy fare. There's a hefty $220 upcharge to a Main Cabin fare (for a total of $679), ensuring the same niceties: free seat selection, a free checked bag and free ticket changes.

Still, flexible fliers who are reasonably sure they won't need to change their ticket can nab a lucky deal right now with either airline.

Aer Lingus, the national flag carrier of Ireland, previously connected Minnesota to Dublin in 2019, but the service was short-lived due to COVID-19. For MSP travel hackers, the airline's return opens up several dozen connecting destinations around the British Isles and Europe — including, for example, an Amsterdam flight that is often cheaper than Delta's own nonstop route.

Also, Aer Lingus' layovers in Dublin can be up to 24 hours long, allowing travelers to sample the emerald city on a larger Euro trip.