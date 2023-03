Afternoon forecast: High of 44, cloudy; storm watch Thursday

It's the calm before the storm: A winter storm watch stretches across the state, including the Twin Cities metro area, from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. We could get 4-7 inches of snow in a wintry mix.