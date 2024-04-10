Good news for Aerosmith fans in the Twin Cities: The band's postponed Xcel Energy Center farewell tour gig from last fall has finally been rescheduled, and with the Black Crowes still aboard as openers.

The bad news: The new date isn't until early 2025.

Steven Tyler and the gang are now scheduled to hit St. Paul on Jan. 22, a Wednesday night stop that comes near the tail-end of the rest of their rescheduled Peace Out Tour. The tour is slated to restart Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh.

Tickets to the original Xcel Center date will be honored at the rescheduled show. New tickets will go on sale again starting Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Tyler, 76, suffered vocal cord injuries three gigs into the initial Peace Out run, forcing his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unit to postpone the rest. Their performances up until then earned favorable reviews, with new drummer John Douglas filling in for the sidelined Joey Kramer.

Minnesota fans who don't want to wait until 2024 to see the group back in the saddle again could consider trekking to Omaha, where the tour will hit the BOK Center on Nov. 15. The reunited Black Crowes — who just dropped a new album last week, titled "Happiness Bastards" — will be around in the interim to play the Minnesota Yacht Club festival in St. Paul on July 19.