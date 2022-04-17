Striker Adrien Hunou was one of four Minnesota United first-team players who scored in its reserve team's 4-0 victory over Colorado Rapids 2 Sunday at Allianz Field.

The Loons are paying Hunou a $2.5 million salary this season, but has played 16 minutes in two games this season for a team that struggled to score goals until Saturday's 3-1 victory over Colorado.

Hunou played Sunday's first half to get some game action, and his 45th-minute goal gave MNUFC2 (2-2) a 2-0 lead after fellow first-teamer Nabi Kibunguchy made it 1-0 in the 37th minute.

Rapids 2 played the final 22 minutes down a man after forward Dantouma Toure drew a red card in the 71st minute.

MNUFC2 scored two late goals as well: Former first-round pick Justin McMaster scored in the 87th minute and Aziel Jackson did the same in the 90th minute.

Backup goalkeeper Eric Dick got the clean sheet. He didn't face a shot on goal while his team did so nine times.

JERRY ZGODA

