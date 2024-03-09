For the Gophers to realize all their hopes and dreams for 2023-24, they'll need to end the seasons of four opponents in late March and mid-April.

Saturday afternoon, they practiced doing just that, ushering Penn State to its offseason with a 3-2 victory for a sweep of Big Ten hockey quarterfinal series at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Aaron Huglen scored with 1:08 left in the third period, waking the Gophers from a slumber over the final two periods in which they were outshot 35-7. Minnesota (22-9-5) will play an opponent to be determined in a single-game conference semifinal next weekend.

Jaxon Nelson scored two first-period goals, and Justen Close made 46 saves for the Gophers.

Penn State (15-18-3) erased a 2-0 deficit on second-period goals by Jimmy Dowd Jr. and Matt DiMarsico. Goalie Liam Souliere made 21 saves.

The Gophers came out strong in the game's first minute with Brody Lamb pouncing on a Nittany Lions turnover and forcing Souliere to make back-to-back saves.

Minnesota kept pressuring, and Nelson gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead 1:38 into the game when fired a shot from the right circle that Souliere would like to have back. Mike Koster and Jimmy Snuggerud assisted on Nelson's 15th goal of the season.

At 4:07 of the first, Snuggerud received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for checking from behind when he hit Penn State's Alex Servagno into the boards.

With 1:25 left in Snuggerud's penalty, Gophers defenseman Ryan Chesley was called for cross-checking. Motzko then challenged a previous play when Penn State's Xander Lamppa knocked Gophers defenseman Carl Fish into the boards on a hit from behind. After a video review, officials ruled there was no penalty on Lamppa and that Chelsey's penalty was a two-minute minor.

With 12 seconds left on the five-on-three power play for Penn State, Nelson was called for cross-checking. The Gophers killed off the two-man advantage, and with six seconds left on Nelson's penalty, Lamppa was called for interference.

During the sequence, Minnesota killed of 3:23 of a five-on-three disadvantage and 3:41 of a five-on-four disadvantage. Close made eight saves in that span, and Nelson blocked four shots.

The Gophers had 1:52 of five-on-four power-play time, then got a five-on-three for 1:21 when Penn State's Dane Dowiak was called for cross-checking at 11:40. Shortly after the five-on-four expired, Nelson took a pass across the slot from Luke Mittelstadt and hammered the puck past Souliere at 13:10 for a 2-0 lead.

Penn State went back to the box at 16:33 when DiMarsico was called for interference. The Nittany Lions killed the penalty as Souliere made four saves.

The Nittany Lions started to control play in the first eight minutes of the second period, outshooting the Gophers 7-1. The pressure paid off at 8:59 when after a defensive zone turnover by Gophers center Aaron Huglen, Dowd scored on a rebound, cutting the Minnesota lead to 2-1.

A bad line change by the Gophers led to a Penn State rush, and DiMarsico tied the score 2-2 at 12:53 of the second by beating Close on a shot from the right circle.

Close kept the score tied 2-2 with a big save on Dowd on a two-on-one rush with five seconds left in the second. Penn State outshot Minnesota 15-3 in the second period.

Penn State kept up the pressure in the third period, and at 5:53, Close denied Aiden Fink on the doorstep with a glove save. With the Gophers struggling to clear the zone, Close stopped a shot by Lurgis in front of the net.

With 6:20 left in the third, a Penn State shot caromed off the back boards, hit Close's pads and trickled along the goal line but not across.

The Nittany Lions appeared to take took the lead at 14:12 when Danny Dzhaniyev scored on a rebound, but Motzko successfully challenged that the play was offsides.