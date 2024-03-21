Holy Snowblower, Batman! We are about to get "KAPOWED" by a real storm, capable of dropping 2-3 inches of precipitation. And for much of this storm temperatures will be cold enough for snow, especially north and west of the Twin Cities where totals may go over 10-12 inches by Tuesday.

After being spoiled and pampered most of the winter we will have a little snow out there Friday morning, but this is only the meteorological appetizer. After dry weather Friday afternoon and Saturday morning the main event arrives Sunday as a storm tracks from Denver to the Twin Cities, pulling moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Moderate confidence that Sunday will be the snowiest day with winds gusting over 30 and some blowing and drifting. I wouldn't dream of driving on Sunday. Nope. Moderate confidence we will see plowable amounts of snow by Wednesday morning, in excess of 6 inches, with more north and west — despite a changeover to rain on Monday.

Models hint at 50 degrees and rain late next week so snow lovers, don't waste any time!