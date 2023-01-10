Four days after acquiring a right-handed reliever with control issues, the Twins chose a different one instead.

A.J. Alexy, who has walked 26 batters in 30 major-league innings with the Rangers, was acquired in a trade with the Nationals on Tuesday. Alexy, 24, will take the roster spot of Oliver Ortega, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Friday, then waived again by the Twins in order to make room for Alexy.

The Twins sent 18-year-old Venezuelan righthander Christian Jimenez, who has yet to pitch in this country, to the Nationals to complete the trade. Jimenez played for the Dominican Summer League Twins last season.

Alexy, a former 11th-round pick in the 2016 draft, owns a 6.30 ERA in nine career appearances for Texas over two seasons, four of them starts. He won both of his first two appearances in the big leagues, pitching 11 shutout innings against the Rockies and Angels while allowing only two hits in 2021. He was claimed off waivers by Washington in December.