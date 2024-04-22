Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 911 caller attempted to douse flames that engulfed a man on rural residential property north of St. Cloud before the man died at the scene, officials said Monday.

The fire struck early Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of NE. 75th Street in Watab Township, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters from nearby Sauk Rapids extinguished flames in an outbuilding and two outdoor wood-burning stoves, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office:

The 911 caller reported the outbuilding ablaze and a man on fire. He tried to extinguish the flames before sheriff's deputies arrived, then gave emergency aid to the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officials have yet to make a preliminary ruling on the cause of the fire. The deceased man's identity has yet to be released.