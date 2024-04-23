Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Arbor Day

Show your appreciation of trees with themed activities, food trucks and a beer garden. Guests also can help plant trees and Bartlett Tree Experts will give out free seedlings to take home. (4-8 p.m. Fri., McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

2. Music Mosaic Concert

Baritone Mark Billy and pianist Osip Nikiforov perform classical pieces, with some paying tribute to Native composers and musical traditions. (5-7 p.m. Wed., Sun Ray Library, 2105 Wilson Av., St. Paul, sppl.org)

3. Minnesota Woodworkers Guild

In the guild's 40th annual Northern Woods exhibition, amateur and professionals display handcrafted wood turnings, carvings and handcraft pieces. Participants will be on hand for questions and discussions about their craft. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.-Sun., Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie. mnwwg.org)

4. Gretchen Anthony

The author's book "The Book Haters' Book Club" is part of Plymouth's citywide reading event. Anthony will speak, answer questions and sign books. (7 p.m. Thu., Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Av. N., Plymouth, plymouthmn.gov)

5. Savage Arbor Day Celebration

An Arbor Day proclamation will be presented. Tree and gardening enthusiasts can speak with Carver and Scott County Master Gardeners and participate in the Wheel of Trees family scavenger tree ID hunt. Guests can enter to win a door prize and get free seeds for planting. (10-11:30 a.m. Sat., McColl Pond Environmental Learning & Event Center, 13550 Dakota Av., Savage, cityofsavage.com)

6. Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup

Franconia Sculpture Park seeks volunteers to help keep the grounds looking spiffy. Helpers can drop in at any time and help with painting, sculpture repair and weeding. Lunch and beverages are provided to volunteers. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer, Minn., franconia.org)

7. Seward Co-op

Meet local farmers at the annual Community Supported Agriculture Fair. Make seed balls, play Microgreens bingo and other activities. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 2601 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., seward.coop)

8. 'Honey, Baby'

Allison Johanson and Laura Rockhold co-curate a multidisciplinary exhibition with large-scale paintings by Allison Johanson, Rita Kirsch Dungey and Emily Donovan. Poets Sean Singer, Jennifer L. Knox and Laura Rockhold will perform. (5-7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., mplsart.com)

9. Summer Choice Fair

School will soon be out and this fair has summer programs on parade. Representatives from a variety of organizations will be on hand to help families explore options, with some organizations offering free programs or scholarships. Free Metro Transit passes are available to those attending the event. (Noon-3 p.m. Sun., Oxford Community Center, 270 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

