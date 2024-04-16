Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Eco Expo

It's a celebration of Earth Day hosted by the Eden Prairie AM Rotary Club. Eco-conscious businesses feature products and services. A family zone will have games, cooking experiments and a petting zoo. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, edenprairiecenter.com)

2. Taylor Swift: The Eras Trivia

Those who were unlucky in scoring tickets to Taylor Swift's tour can still live their Swiftie fantasies in a night of quizzes about the pop songstress. (7-9 p.m. Wed., Broken Clock Brewing, 1712 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., brokenclockbrew.com)

3. Spring Fling

Grab friends and neighbors for games, demonstrations and music. There also will be information tables on local organizations. (5:30-7:30 p.m. Thu., Linwood Recreation Center, 860 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

4. Fredrick Soukup

The Minnesota author launches his newest novel, "Ashes, Ashes." A story about compassion and redemption, the book chronicles struggles of foster children in search of belonging. (6 p.m. Fri., Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul. nextchapterbooksellers.com)

5. The Great Minnsect Show

A showcase for those who think bugs are cool, not creepy. View live insects and educational displays, play games, taste insect food and meet entomologists. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., St. Paul Student Center, 2017 Buford Av., St. Paul, entomology.umn.edu)

6. Record Store Day

Music lovers who prefer the vintage sound of vinyl are invited to hang out at the Electric Fetus. There will be free coffee and doughnuts and performances throughout the day by DJ Jake Rudh, Tricky Miki and others. (Coffee and doughnuts at 8 a.m., store is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 2000 4th Av. S., Mpls., electricfetus.com)

7. Minneapolis Earth Day Cleanup

The city's largest annual community service project makes parks shine. Cleanup sites are at 44 parks throughout Minneapolis. Just show up at a site, where staff and volunteers will provide bags and gloves. (9:30 a.m.-noon Sat.; for locations go to minneapolisearthday.com)

8. Sustainable Sunday Tours

A 45-minute walking tour showcases the Mall of America's eco-friendly initiatives. (10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Sundays in April, North Guest Services Desk, Mall of America, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com)

9. Springfest

Learn how to be a better resident of Earth through entertainment and activities. Meet with vendors who specialize in ecology and watch as families compete in a puzzle competition. (2-5 p.m. Sun., Shoreview Community Center, 4580 N. Victoria St., Shoreview, shoreviewmn.gov)

