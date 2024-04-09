Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Frozen Fest

Hockey fans gather for interactive games and activities surrounding the NCAA Men's Frozen Four. Try samples of beverages, pose with the Frozen Four championship trophy and play video and arcade games. (1-6 p.m. Thu., 1-4:30 p.m. Sat., RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, rivercentre.org)

2. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

An opening reception for Nikki McComb's new exhibit "Full Circle, the Ricochet of Gun Violence." The show features paintings, video, photographs and three-dimensional art. (5:30-7:30 p.m. Thu., exhibit through June 1. 1256 Penn Av. N., Mpls., maahmg.org)

3. Tiny Tot Spring Party

Young children will be ready for naps after running around this event. In addition to the activity of the playground, kids can jump around in a bounce house, have their face painted and enjoy snacks. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., Logan Park, 690 13th Av. NE., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

4. Sports Card Show

Peruse new and vintage sports cards from collectors and dealers. Also on view will be autographed memorabilia, Pokémon, collector supplies and more. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Maplewood Mall, 3001 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood, hawkesnestsportscards.com)

5. Geekend

Nerds unite for a three-day event at Boom Island Brewing Co. Friday is arcade day with retro gaming, while Saturday is dedicated to all things Nintendo with gaming, crafts and music video game remixes. Sunday is a Geeky Craft Fair with vendors selling everything from purses and candles to tumblers and mugs. (Noon-10 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., 5959 Baker Road, Minnetonka. boomislandbrewing.com)

6. Argyle Zebra Community Gallery

Sixty-three artists present work in "Collective Alchemy II," the second show in the gallery's curatorial series. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., ends May 26. 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul, theazgallery.org)

7. Mineral, Fossil, Agate, Gem & Jewelry Show

View a variety of stones in various shapes and sizes as well as works of art from 20 vendors. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive, N., Crystal, facebook.com)

8. Minnesänger

Minnesota's German language chorus performs the music of Brahms. Selections in the program include "Four Songs for Women's Choir, Two Horns and Harp, Op. 17″ and "Zigeunerlieder," Op. 103. (4 p.m. Sun., First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Av. NE., Columbia Heights, germanchoir.org)

9. Known MPLS

The gospel and soul youth choral ensemble performs as part of the Incarnation Music Series. The nonprofit group is devoted to developing the next generation of composers and singers. (4 p.m. Sun., Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Road, Shoreview, knownmpls.com)

