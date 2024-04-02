Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required





1. Fraser Festival

A sensory-friendly festival that welcomes people of all neurodiversities, ages and abilities. Engage the senses through games, food, music and entertainment zones. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, rivercentre.org)

2. Cantina Karaoke

Danger Dani invites anyone who can sing and even those who can't to the stage to belt out their favorite tunes. (8-11 p.m. Wed., Fool Me Once, 3006 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., foolmeoncempls.com)

3. Midwest Yoga + Life Magazine Launch Party

Not just yogis are invited to this opening celebration. Meet cover model Jennifer Golden, enjoy refreshments and shop with vendors. (5-7 p.m. Thu., the Yoga Retreat Center, 4212 Park Glen Road, St. Louis Park, midwestyogalife.com)

4. Queer Life: A Trans Narrative Recital

The Gender and Sexuality Center for Queer & Trans Life presents a cabaret to celebrate the resilience of trans people. Music and dance numbers are performed by University of Minnesota students and alumni. (7 p.m. Thu., Coffman Memorial Union Theater, 300 Washington Av. SE., Mpls., eventbrite.com)

5. Forever Wild Family Friday

Each first Friday of the month has a different creature focus. While on a nature walk, learn about raccoons and how they live in their habitat. See how they thrive in the wild through activities and games. There will also be s'mores and a bonfire. (6-7:30 p.m. Fri., Thompson County Park, 360 E. Butler Av., West St. Paul, co.dakota.mn.us)

6. Apple Valley Home & Garden Expo

KARE 11′s Bobby Jensen presents a seminar, "Sustainability: Its Time Has Come," during this home improvement expo. While mom and dad visit with remodeling vendors, landscapers and others, kids can see fire trucks up close and get free face painting. (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Eastview High School, 6200 W. 140th St., Apple Valley, applevalleyhomeandgarden.com)

7. Waste Collection

Clean out the hazardous waste that's been lying around the garage and basement. Throughout the month of April, Maplewood will have a collection site in the Aldrich Arena parking lot. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1850 White Bear Av., Maplewood, ramseycounty.us )

8. Prior Lake Food Truck Kickoff

Let the outdoor eating begin! Food truck lovers can explore some of the many options available from mobile restaurants. Participants include KCM Eggrolls, Pronto Pup, Rollin Nolen's BBQ, Rebel Lobster and more. (Noon-5 p.m. Sat., Tractor Supply Co., 16907 Hwy. 13, Prior Lake, priorlakemn.gov)

9. gooUnited States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants

Turns out that not only can brave men and women of the military protect our country, but many of them can carry a tune as well. The band is on a community relations tour. (7 p.m. Tue., free, registration required, St. Michael-Albertville High School, 5800 Jason Av. NE., St. Michael, music.af.mil)

