1. Minnesota Jewish Community Center Symphony Orchestra

"Hopes and Dreams" is the theme of the lighthearted winter concert. The orchestra will perform works by Paul Dukas, Antonín Dvořák, Agathe Backer Grøndahl and Beethoven's 8th Symphony. (7:30 p.m. Wed., free, reservations requested, Capp Center, 1375 St. Paul Av., St. Paul, minnesotajcc.org)

2. First Books Reading

Master of Fine Arts alums and now debut authors — Antonia Angress "Sirens & Muses," Victoria Blanco "Out of the Sierra: A Story of Rarámuri Resistance," and Kathryn Savage, "Ground Glass" — will read and discuss their new novels. (7 p.m. Wed., Pillsbury Hall, 310 Pillsbury Drive, SE., Mpls., cla.umn.edu)

3. Minnesota Symphonic Winds

The community band joins the University of Minnesota Wind Ensemble under the direction of Emily Threinen, Malcolm Burke and Betsy McCann. The program includes works by Henry Dorn, Shuying Li, J.S. Bach and others. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., events.tc.umn.edu)

4. Twin Cities Record Show

This is an event for those who prefer their music in old-school formats. Dealers and sellers have a wide variety of inventory of 45 RPM records, CDs and music memorabilia. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls., twincitiesrecordshow.com)

5. Kolman & Reeb Gallery

Plein air artist Cheryl LeClair-Sommer presents "Scents to Scenes: A Project Space Exhibition." Creating works exclusively for the show, the artist pairs essential oils with the landscapes to create works that stimulate sight and smell. (Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through March 23, 5-9 p.m. March 7, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Mpls., kolmanreebgallery.com)

6. Franklin

"JumpStart" cartoonist Robb Armstrong, animator and director Raymond S. Persi and Melissa Menta, Peanuts Worldwide senior vice president discuss "Franklin: The Legacy of Peanuts' First Black Character." (1 p.m. Sat., free, RSVP requested, Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, mnhs.org)

7. Michael Birawer Gallery

The local artists showcases his new series of works, "Dive Bars of the Twin Cities." The evening features games, prizes and Grain Belt beer tastings. (5-9 p.m. Sat., 1618 Central Av. NE., Mpls., eventbrite.com)

8. Rondo Community Music Series

Former student turned teacher Jack Breen's Ensemble performs. Throughout his career, the saxophonist has performed locally and nationally with artists such as Bill Carrothers and José Encarnación. (7 p.m. Sat., free, reservations requested, Walker West, 760 Selby Av., St. Paul. walkerwest.org)

9. 'A Little Light on a Dark Night'

Gather with art-minded individuals in the areas of dance, performing arts, theater and filmmaking. Creatives meet the first Monday of each month for artistic conversation. (7 p.m. Mon., Art House North, 793 Armstrong Av. W., St. Paul, arthousenorth.com)

