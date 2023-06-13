Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. House of Balls

It's a quirky museum and hidden gem hidden in the West Bank. Owner and artist Allen Christian shows a variety of sculpture using conventional and unconventional materials. (Noon-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 1504 S. 7th St., Mpls., houseofballs.com)

2. McRae Summer Celebration

School's out so let the kids run amok. Show your competitive spirit in a variety of games, then enjoy treats and music. (5:30-8:30 p.m. Thu., McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

3. Hennepin County Fair

Makers and growers will show off their best during the creative activities competition. The fair will be filled with festival foods, carnival rides and exhibition booths. (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., 19101 County Road 10, Hamel, hennepincountyfair.com)

4. Pryes Block Party

It's not summer in Minnesota without a street festival. Over two days Lissie, Trent Romens Band, Funky Dawgz and Mark Mallman will take the outdoor stage. Taste a variety of Pryes beers and food from the kitchen. (11 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 1401 West River Road, Mpls., pryesbrewing.com)

5. Eco Fair

Get in the good graces of Mother Nature by learning about caring for our planet. New this year are donation stations where guests can bring a variety of items for reuse or recycling. Get upcycled craft ideas, water conservation and land care tips, and more. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Como Park, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul, donategoodstuff.org)

6. Minnesota Sinfonia

For more than two decades the nonprofit orchestra has performed at Caponi Art Park each summer. In addition to listening to the concert, guests can roam the 60 acres of walking paths and sculpture garden. (7 p.m. Sun., 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan, caponiartpark.org)

7. Juneteenth

A free community gathering in celebration of the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned that they were free. Two stages of live music, food vendors, black businesses, a slave history exhibition and other activities will be held along W. Broadway. (Noon-9 p.m. Mon., W. Broadway from Emerson to Lyndale avenues N., Mpls. juneteenthminnesota.com)

8. Old-Fashioned Picnic

Pack a meal and a blanket and dine al fresco. Explore the grounds of the historic Holz Farm and meet with Friends of the Farm members. (5:30-7:30 p.m. Tue., 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan, cityofeagan.com/holzfarm)

9. Julia Fine

In Fine's new novel, "Maddalena and the Dark," two girls bond over their determination to control their own destinies in 18th-century Venice. Fine will be in conversation with writer Kat Howard. (7 p.m. Tue., free, advance registration required. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., magersandquinn.com)

