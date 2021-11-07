Minneapolis police are investigating six shootings that wounded eight people, including a 15-year-old, between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, a continuance of the year's grim pattern of weekends marred by gunfire.

All eight are expected to survive, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten.

The teenager was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue near Loring Park and found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The teen was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to shots fired in the 5000 block of N. Camden Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a noncritical gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. Police said he offered no details on the shooting.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, a double shooting was reported at a home in the 2400 block of S. 18th Avenue, near East Phillips Park.

Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to HCMC, where one was listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition. Police said it appeared they were shot inside the residence.

Around the same time, officers responded to Washington and Chicago avenues on a report of a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. Police believe the man was shot about a mile from where he was found, in the area of 21st and Riverside avenues near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus, and made his way downtown to the spot where police found him.

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of W. Broadway found multiple cars in the area. A woman was dropped off at North Memorial with a noncritical gunshot wound shortly after the shooting.

Police said the vehicle she was in showed evidence of damage from gunfire. Investigators from the Fourth Precinct believe shots were fired from inside one of the vehicles gathered at the scene.

An hour later in the city's Fifth Precinct, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of S. Lyndale Avenue, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until the victims were taken to the hospital. As many as four vehicles were struck with gunfire in the shooting, police said. They did not release any information about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

The violence came after three men were wounded in two apparently unrelated shootings within moments of each other Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751