Wednesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and both national and local coffee shops are getting in on the action. Here are a few ways to get caffeinated today.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee Perks members get entered to win free coffee for a year when they stop into a Caribou on Sept. 29.

Also, the first 100 people to sign up for a new coffee delivery subscription from the company get a free bag of coffee. Learn more here: cariboucoffee.com/caribou-coffee-online-coffee-subscriptions

Multiple locations, cariboucoffee.com

Dunkin'

DD Perks members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Multiple locations, dunkindonuts.com

Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea

Customers receive a free 12-ounce specialty craft coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

116 3rd Av. N., Mpls., fairgrounds.cafe/cafe-minneapolis-north-loop

Panera

This deal is just for parents. When you order, tell the cashier you're a parent or caregiver, and you'll get free coffee all day.

Multiple locations, panera.com

Peace Coffee

Get 15% off your online order of beans. mugs and merch through Sunday, no code needed.

Online at peacecoffee.com

Starbucks

Bring in your clean reusable cup and get a free fill-up of Pike Place coffee.

Multiple locations, starbucks.com

Wildflyer Coffee

Take $1 off all fall drinks (pumpkin spice latte, brown sugar molasses latter, apple cider and "chai-der") when you show this Instagram post to a barista.

3262 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., wildflyercoffee.com