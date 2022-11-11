A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Mark Ohm of St. Paul:

1 Turn Turn Turn, the Dakota. About to release a second album, the three local musicians play instruments, sing in outstanding harmony and write songs, a la their inspirations CSN, Fleetwood Mac and the Byrds.

2 Milk Carton Kids, the Dakota. Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale are now pushing 40 but keeping their moniker, along with Joey's deadpan funny stories, Kenneth's amazing guitar picking and their swoon-worthy Everly-esque harmonies sung into a shared old-school microphone.

3 Jeremy Messersmith, Fitzgerald Theater. Using the New Standards' Holiday Show as a template, he crafted what may become an outstanding annual Halloween extravaganza. Large ace band. Check. Special guests. Check. Original songs plus choice themed covers. Check. Props to guest PaviElle who slayed on "I Put A Spell on You" and "Highway to Hell."

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 CMA Awards. When Luke Combs won entertainer of the year, he commented about the performers on the show, saying, "Country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time." Indeed. Highlights included Carly Pearce's bluegrassy "Dear Miss Loretta," Patty Loveless' collab with Chris Stapleton on "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," Lainey Wilson and Hardy's dramatic domestic abuse tale, "Wait in the Car," and the War and Treaty teaming with Brothers Osborne on a decidedly un-country but galvanizing reading of the Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll."

2 Eminem, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance. He started with "My Name Is," segued into the ferociously fast "Rap God," then Steven Tyler arrived out of nowhere for "Sing for the Moment," next came "Stan" with guest Ed Sheeran, followed by "Forever" and "Not Afraid." What a mesmerizing and electrifying performance.

3 Bono on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." After reciting a passage from his new memoir "Surrender" about the first house he and his wife lived in, Bono delivered a stripped down, low-key rendition of U2's "With or Without You," accompanied only by cello, drums and harp.

