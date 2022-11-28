The Twin Cities area is seeing an uptick in specialty boutiques for men, both newcomers arriving on the scene and established retailers trying something new. We rounded up some of the most exciting options to help you find a perfect gift for that stylish someone in your life.

Billy Reid

3923 Market St., Edina, billyreid.com

Alabama-based designer Billy Reid has a branch store at Edina's Nolan Mains, offering designer men's fashion drawing from Southern influences. Reid recently collaborated with instrument manufacturer Gibson on a line inspired by the Hummingbird acoustic guitar. "I'm a big Gibson Hummingbird fan and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years," Reid says. "Collaborations like this are some are of the coolest things we get to do."

The men's Gibson collection (there's also a collection for women) includes a number of tops and outerwear, from T-shirts to button-ups, using the dark, warm hues of the Hummingbird guitar and a twinned "Kissing Hummingbirds" motif throughout. The collection is perfect for music aficionados or men looking to add a bit of Southern style to their wardrobe.

Price range: Most items $70-$300

Hammer Made

Galleria in Edina, Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka and the Mall of America; hammermade.com

With a focus primarily on men's shirts, Hammer Made prides itself on sourcing its materials directly from European fabric mills to make their quality affordable for more people. The shirts look more tailored than most off-the-rack menswear, and lean toward evergreen staples rather than trends. Of special note are the limited edition shirts — unique patterns that come with a number on the lapel to signify membership of an exclusive and fashionable "club."

In addition to long-sleeved button-ups, Hammer Made sells T-shirts, polos, accessories, bottoms and the perfect stocking stuffer — colorful patterned socks.

Price range: $30-$100

King Brothers Clothiers

712 15th Av. NE., Mpls., kingbrosclothiers.com

After moving to Northeast last year, the King Brothers are still cornering the market for suits and tuxedos for men of any size, including Minnesota Viking Garrett Bradbury and actor and strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (aka Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in HBO's "Game of Thrones"). Twin owners Danny and Kenny King emphasize that they offer a true bespoke experience — every garment is made from a unique pattern based on the client's specific measurements and needs instead of adjusting a standardized pattern to those measurements.

Price range: Varies by client

Jaxon Grey

3177 Galleria, Edina; 226 Washington Av. N., Mpls.; jaxongrey.com

This modern men's boutique has moved and upgraded both locations, one in Edina and one in the North Loop. Offering a wide range of fashionable men's brands, both locations boast increased floor space, larger fitting rooms and chic decor that make the store feel more welcoming and comfortable for shoppers. The boutique is also planning to expand its online shop to include exclusive items that aren't sold at the physical stores, a wishlist feature and galleries of hot items curated by the staff.

Price range: $35-$450

Enchanté and Garçon

317 Main St. S., Stillwater, 1064 Grand Av., St. Paul; shopenchante.com

Expanding her brand from Stillwater's Main Street, Enchanté owner Sarah Quickel has added both a new women's boutique on Grand Avenue as well as a neighboring men's store, Garçon. Bringing a combination of familiar Midwest staples and fun pieces from the coasts, Garçon is aiming to make fashion accessible and fun for men. And if he lives up to the stereotype of the bored boyfriend or husband, there is a lounge area with a TV while you wrap up shopping.

Price range: $30-$250