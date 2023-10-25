Food is front and center at holidays, and Halloween is no exception. While candy, caramel apples and all things sweet get most of the attention, there are plenty of savory ways to add fun and fright to Halloween night.

Sometimes, it's all in a name. For kids, run-of-the-mill pigs in a blanket can turn into Dead Man's Toes with a swipe of mustard-based "nail polish." Trail mix is really ghost fuel, juices magically become potions and soups stand in for witches' brew.

"The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook for Kids," by Bridget Thoreson, plays off many of those themes with clever results. Ideas range from vegetarian chili and pasta to snack boards and party treats, all inspired by the two "Hocus Pocus" movies and written for younger chefs.

But don't let kids have all the fun.

Horror film buffs will find a kindred spirit in author Richard S. Sargent. His "The Horror Movie Night Cookbook" has recipes inspired by favorite thrillers, from "Halloween" and "Jaws" to "The Conjuring" and "Scream." Sargent takes his gore seriously, explaining why he created each recipe and providing ideas for themed watch parties (think Zombie Night and When Animals Attack) with suggested cocktails, main course and dessert recipes. While particularly relevant at Halloween, it's a scary road map for year-round fun — if you like horror movies.

Here's a sampling of recipes for your Halloween celebrations. But as many creative cooks will tell you, recipes are just a starting point. Use them as a base and just go where the spirits move you.

Phil's Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Serves 6.

Alternative title: Hearty Black-Eyed Pea and Cheese Tortellini Soup. Inspiration: "Scream 2" (1997). In the opening sequence, Maureen and Phil are discussing the movie that they are going to see. Maureen is not thrilled about seeing a "white" movie, so Phil jokes, "tonight we're going to have an all-black movie — all-black cast, all-black wardrobe, black eyes, black everything … black-eyed peas!" From "The Horror Movie Night Cookbook," by Richard S. Sargent (Ulysses, 2023).

• 16 oz. dried black-eyed peas (see tip below)

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 1 medium yellow onion, chopped

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 8 c. chicken broth

• 1 c. water

• 1 c. dry red wine, such as merlot

• 1 (28-oz.) can diced tomatoes

• 2 tsp. black pepper

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

• 24 oz. frozen cheese tortellini

• 16 oz. frozen spinach

• 1 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Prepare the black-eyed peas according to package directions. Cover and set aside until needed.

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for about 5 minutes over medium heat. Stir in the chicken broth, water, wine, tomatoes, pepper, salt, red pepper flakes and basil. Bring to a boil.

Add the frozen tortellini, frozen spinach and prepared black-eyed peas. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for about 25 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and add the Parmesan cheese, stirring well. Serve hot in large individual soup bowls.

Tip: If using canned black-eyed peas, make sure they are not seasoned and drain and rinse them very well.

Dead Man's Toes

Serves 8.

Unlike newt saliva, a dead man's toe is not the easiest of potion ingredients to come by. At least it wasn't in the 1600s. When you don't have access to a life potion with young souls already mixed in, the dead man's toe is a critical component. But now, with modern technology, it's easy to have access to as many dead man's toes as you need, whether it's for a whole party or just a little solo potion-brewing. From "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook for Kids," by Bridget Thoreson (Ulysses, 2023).

• 8 hot dogs

• 1 pkg. refrigerated crescent rolls

Homemade mustard sauce:

• 1/2 c. ground mustard powder

• 1/2 c. water

• 1/3 c. apple cider vinegar

• 1 tsp. all-purpose flour

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/8 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/8 tsp. smoked paprika

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

Cut each hot dog in half crosswise to make 2 short hot dogs. Open the crescent roll container, unroll the dough and cut into 16 similar-size triangles. Roll each hot dog half with a crescent roll triangle so that the cut half of the hot dog is wrapped in the dough and the uncut half is sticking out.

Using a sharp paring knife, make 2 or 3 thin, shallow slits on the top side of each hot dog right at the edge of the crescent roll dough (this will be the knuckle). Cut a long half-oval out of the top of the hot dog at the uncut end, to look like a fingernail bed.

Place the hot dogs on the greased baking sheet, cut side up, and bake for approximately 12 minutes.

While the hot dogs are baking, make the Homemade Mustard. In a small saucepan, combine the mustard powder, water, vinegar, flour, salt, turmeric, garlic powder and paprika in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk well as the mixture comes to a boil. Let the mixture boil for 8 minutes, stirring frequently to keep it from burning. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

Remove the hot dogs from the oven and use the mustard to "paint" the toenails of the hot dogs. Serve with extra mustard for dipping. Store any unused mustard in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

The Monkey Brains Shot

Makes 1 shot.

Inspiration: "28 Days Later" (2002). Whether you believe it's a true zombie film or simply a virus film, there is one thing that we all can (hopefully) agree on — monkeys are the source of the widespread outbreak of the Rage Virus. From "The Horror Movie Night Cookbook" by Richard S. Sargent (Ulysses, 2023). Note: Be sure to refrigerate the ingredients in advance.

• 1 oz. vodka

• 1 oz. lemon juice

• 1 oz. Irish cream liqueur

• Few drops of grenadine

Directions

Chill all the ingredients in the fridge overnight. When ready to prepare, add the vodka and lemon juice to the shot glass. Using a food syringe or dropper, slowly drizzle the Irish cream liqueur on the bottom of the shot glass. It will start to form what should look like "brains." Add a few drops of grenadine blood and serve!

Crawling Steak

Serves 6.

Alternative title: Seared Steak Slices on Sourdough Crisps with Artichoke-Jalapeño Spread. Inspiration: "Poltergeist" (1982). This is one of the first horror films author Richard Sargent watched as a kid: "I was freaked out by the scene where one of the paranormal researchers goes to the kitchen to get a midnight snack, including a steak from the refrigerator. He ends up getting a lot more than he was expecting." From "The Horror Movie Night Cookbook" (Ulysses, 2023).

For the steak:

• 1 (12-oz.) New York strip steak

• 2 1/2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 tbsp. salt

• 1/4 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

For the artichoke-jalapeño spread:

• 1 bag store-bought sourdough crisps or 1 loaf sourdough bread, cut into 24 slivers and lightly toasted

• 1 c. drained and chopped marinated artichoke hearts

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

• 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

• 1/4 c. Greek yogurt

• 2 tbsp. chopped jalapeño

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 3/4 tsp. black pepper

Direction

Brush the steak with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and rub with the garlic, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Meanwhile, place 24 sourdough crisps on a platter.

In a bowl or a stand mixer, place artichokes, Parmesan, cream cheese, yogurt, jalapeño, salt and pepper and gently mix until thoroughly combined. Slather the artichoke-jalapeño spread evenly on the sourdough crisps. (Any leftover spread can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.)

Heat a skillet (cast iron if you have it) over medium-high heat until hot, then add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil, swirling to coat. Once the oil is hot, add the steak. Sear the steak on the first side for 4 minutes, or until a brown crust has formed, then flip and cook another 3 to 4 minutes.

Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice very thinly. Place the steak slices on top of the spread and serve warm.

Black Flame Candle Pretzels

Serves 8.

These black flame candle pretzels probably don't have the power to bring witches back from the dead, but they definitely have the power to tame a hungry witch. From "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook for Kids," by Bridget Thoreson (Ulysses, 2023).

• 1 c. milk or dark chocolate chips

• 1 tsp. vegetable oil

• 16 pretzel rods

• 16 candy corns

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Boil water in the bottom of a double boiler. Place the chocolate in the top of the double boiler along with the vegetable oil. Set over the boiling water.

Stir constantly with a rubber spatula until the chocolate is melted and creamy, then remove from the heat. Dip the top half of each pretzel rod in the melted chocolate, then place on the parchment-lined pan. Stick a candy corn to the top of each pretzel rod.

Using a teaspoon, drizzle more chocolate over the pretzels to add texture.

Place in the refrigerator until the chocolate hardens, at least 30 minutes. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.