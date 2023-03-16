1. Byrne & Kelly: Members of Ireland's revue-like Celtic Thunder group frequently seen stateside on PBS, Neil Byrne and Ryan Kelly tour on the side as an acoustic duo likened to a Celtic Simon & Garfunkel (8 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $35-$45, theparkwaytheater.com)

2. Derina Harvey Band: Led by the fiery-voiced Harvey, this reputable Celtic roots-rock band from Edmonton has four shows throughout Minnesota this week, culminating at Red Wing's ornate hall and then a matinee gig on the St. Kate's campus in St. Paul (7 p.m. Fri. Sheldon Theatre, $23-$43; 2 p.m. Sun., O'Shaughnessy Auditorium, $5-$24; derinaharvey.com)

3. Ballpark Hooley: The official after-party for the annual parade through downtown St. Paul, this year it will feature music by local pub rockers the Serfs and rootsier Irish Fair of Minnesota regulars the Northerly Gales (1-3 p.m. Fri., CHS Field, $5-$10, stpatsmn.org)

4. Rattle & Hum: This local U2 tribute band is once again coming to Kieran's in the name of love and Guinness sponsorship, playing a two-night stand preceded by more traditional Irish groups each day. (9 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Kieran's Pub, 601 1st Av. N., Mpls., free, kierans.com)

5. Teague & the Paddy Wagon: Duluth Americana music vet Teague Alexy has been exploring his Irish roots since issuing a CD of traditional tunes in 2017 with Erik Berry of Trampled by Turtles, and now he's fronting this new band with banjo, fiddle and clogs. (9 p.m. Fri., Aster Cafe, 125 SE. Main St., $15, astercafe.com)

Also on Fri.: Jim McGowan (3-7 p.m.) and traditional Irish jam (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dubliner's Pub, St. Paul, free); the Tim Malloys, Sockeye Sawtooth, Jugsluggers and more (11 a.m.-11 p.m., Kip's Pub, St. Louis Park, free); the Dregs, Brian Boru Pipe Band, Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir and more (2 p.m.-midnight, Morrissey's Pub, Mpls., $5); Irish Diplomacy, Boru Pipe Band and We Lucky Few, preceded by dancers (noon-10 p.m. Finnegan's Brewery, Mpls., free); the Loreweavers, Summerbabies and dancers (3-10 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Distilling, Mpls., free); 4 Foot 2 in the tent party (O'Malley's Pub, Woodbury); Doug Collins & Jim Walsh (4-7 p.m., Prodigal Pub, Mpls., free); Crazy Larry (9 p.m., Gluek's, Mpls.).