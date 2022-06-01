A former member of the anti-government Boogaloo Bois was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for plotting to provide weapons to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, in the days and weeks following protests over the police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd two years ago.

The sentence given to Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, of Hampstead, N.C., by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Davis was a year more than the defense wanted but far below the 20 years that the prosecution sought.

In March, Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty in connection with the same plot, which was concocted in hopes of raising money for the anti-government movement but unraveled because the people they thought were with Hamas actually were U.S. government informants.

A prosecution court filing months ahead of Teeter's sentencing pushed for Davis to give him the maximum punishment allowed under federal guidelines — 20 years.

The filing used Teeter's own words to buttress the prosecution's position, when he said in a street interview with the alternative media Unicorn Riot, "If the police start shooting ... we're going to shoot back."

Teeter tried for months "to forge an alliance between the Boogaloo Bois and Hamas," the prosecution argument continued. "Convinced that they were ideologically aligned, [Teeter] sought to capitalize on his knowledge of firearms, silencers and machine guns, and on what he believes was the terrorist organization's need for that weaponry."

Despite the fact that Teeter was dealing with a confidential government informant and not an actual Hamas member, "the threat to public safety represented by his conduct and radicalized beliefs is no less significant."

In arguing for a three-year prison term, defense attorney Ian Birrell pointed that Teeter "was very young — not yet 21 years old — and was highly radicalized."

Since his arrest in September 2020 and jailing, Birrell continued, Teeter "has had a great deal of time to reflect. ... Both his words and actions indicate that he has no desire to participate in this type of activity in the future."

Birrell explained that Teeter's "moral compass got badly twisted, and a misguided sense of idealism and empathy brought him down an immoral and illegal path."

In one of the filings, Teeter was quoted as saying a combination of the pandemic-related shutdowns and the protests over Floyd's death made coming to Minneapolis "a big shiny object" that he couldn't resist.

"I got disproportionately drawn in because something was finally happening," Teeter continued. "I could at least be doing something. ... In the beginning, I was doing exactly what I came out to do — just to help protesters ... make the point that if they are going to arrest people for being out, we're going to be out and make it harder for them to be arrested."

According to court documents:

Teeter was part of "Boojahideen," a subgroup of the Boogaloo Bois. Around the time of the riots, he and Solomon "discussed committing acts of violence against police officers and other targets in furtherance of the Boojahideen's stated goal of overthrowing the government and replacing its police forces," a witness told the FBI.

They talked about destroying government monuments, raiding the headquarters of a white supremacist organization in North Carolina, and targeting politicians and members of the media, according to court documents.

In recorded conversations, Teeter and Solomon told undercover government sources they wanted to become mercenaries for Hamas to generate cash for the Boogaloo movement, and that they shared anti-U.S. government views.

They met several times with undercover employees for the FBI, and in July 2020 they purchased a large drill press to make the suppressors. Teeter and Solomon delivered five suppressors to undercover sources by the end of that month and agreed to make more, which they believed "would be used against Israeli and United States military personnel overseas," the court documents read.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, the self-proclaimed leader of the South Texas Boogaloo Bois, pleaded guilty in September to firing an AK-47-style rifle into the burning Third Precinct police headquarters while people were inside during rioting after Floyd's death. He also looted the building and helped set it ablaze, according to prosecutors. Hunter was sentenced in April to 4 1⁄ 3 years in prison.

Michael Paul Dahlager, 29, of St. Cloud, was sentenced in January to two years in prison for illegally possessing auto sears. He told a government informant of his plan to attack the State Capitol on Jan. 17, 2021, the day that a group of Donald Trump supporters planned to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election results, according to court documents.

Star Tribune staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.