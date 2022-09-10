A late-night shooting outside a bar in north Minneapolis injured four people, including two who were pregnant, police said. Two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, including a pregnant 17-year-old.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Garrett Parten said police responded to reports of automatic gunfire just before midnight Friday near the 2100 block of 4th St. N. They arrived to find four people injured: A man in his 30s, a pregnant woman, another man in his 30s and a 17-year-old pregnant female. Early information suggests the shots were fired from a vehicle, police said.

All are being treated at nearby hospitals. Injuries for the pregnant 17-year-old and one man are life-threatening, police said.

Forensic scientists have collected evidence from the scene, and police are investigating. No arrests have been made as of late Saturday morning.

City data show that gunfire this year has injured 403 people and been reported more than 6,500 times. That's at least a 10% decrease in calls and injuries compared with last year, but at least a 16% increase compared to the average for the past three years.

Just a night earlier, two people were killed and three hospitalized in three separate shootings in Minneapolis. That prompted renewed calls from angry residents for a solution to the violence.