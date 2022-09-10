Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot early Friday at Bullwinkle's Saloon in downtown Minneapolis.

Cortez Maurice Crumble, 34, of Brooklyn Park, was shot about 1 a.m. at the bar on South Washington Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said. Minneapolis police believe a gunfight broke out at a private event and moved outside to the street, department spokesman Garrett Parten said Friday.

Crumble was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. Another victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, Parten said, and two more showed up at the hospital.

Crumble's death was the 64th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to data tracked by the Star Tribune. Two separate shootings Thursday night and Friday morning in the city left one dead and four injured. Four more people were shot and injured just before midnight on Friday near a bar on the city's North Side.