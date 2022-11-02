Dine at Mia amid the masterpieces

Once again the Minneapolis Institute of Art is holding after-hours art and dining experiences inspired by its current special exhibition: "Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks From the Uffizi."

Much as it did with the Van Gogh dinners this summer, Mia tapped James Beard Award-nominated chef Jamie Malone, who will create "An Italian Renaissance Wedding Feast by Botticelli." Malone will team up with Patisserie 46 chef John Kraus, sommelier Bill Summerville and atmospherist Jason Berke of Warmhouse Story for the event.

The dinners will take place on select weeknights starting Nov. 9 and feature a private, guided tour of the Botticelli exhibit, a multicourse dinner with wine pairings, and insights from Mia's director, curators and the night's culinary team. Tickets are $475 each; get yours at bit.ly/3WjPZ1R or by calling 612-870-6323.

Christmas with a twisted twist

This time of year, all is not calm at Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge. The fifth annual Mary's Christmas Palace has been going for more than a month — and it won't stop until Jan. 28.

But all is bright. The space (1900 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., psychosuzis.com) is transformed into an explosion of Christmas — but think tacky, a little risqué and definitely over the top, both in decor and food and drink. The holiday extravaganza is open daily; reservations aren't necessary but recommended. A reservation (starting at $2.99 per person) guarantees a seat indoors for up to 90 minutes. There's also a $5.99 entry fee. Find more info and make reservations at psychosuzis.com.

Dayton's Holiday Market will be a tasty one

Speaking of the holidays, get plenty of shopping done at the Winter Maker's Market at the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis, which will be filled with more than 60 local vendors — many of them food-related. Find Sweet Heaven cakes, Hepp Salt Co., We Are Nuts, the Smiling Olive (premium olive oils and vinegars), San Jose Chocolate, Hobby Farmer Canning Co., Double Take Salsa, Thumbs Cookies, Isadore Nut Co., North Mallow, Sharab Shrubs and more. The market, at 700 Nicollet Mall, opens Nov. 17; hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

Bring on the winter beer

Another telltale sign that winter is coming: St. Paul Brewing's Porterfest is underway. Now through the end of the year, a specialty porter will roll out each Tuesday. This year's brews (in order): Grand Design S'mores, Mystic Rhythms Raspberry, Dreamline Cherry Cheesecake, Trees Hazelnut, Twilight Zone Chai, Pooka Irish Creme, Hold Your Fire Pepper, Xanadu Orange and Sweet Miracle Salted Caramel. Try six and get a Porterfest beanie. The brewery is at 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul. More details at stpaulbrewing.com.