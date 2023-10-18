Put on a sweater, make a hot cup of tea and break out the mixer. Fall is here, and with it comes the unofficial start of baking season.

Don't get me wrong, I love to bake any time of year. But there's something special about the onset of cooler weather that makes the smell of sugar, butter and warming spices permeating the air feel extra cozy.

I typically reserve my baking efforts for breads or dessert, but this time of year, I like to indulge myself, my family and my friends with more breakfast-oriented baked goods in the form of muffins and scones. Both are perfect vehicles for fall flavors like apples, pumpkin and spices, and they're so easy to make that even a novice baker can create a beautifully impressive batch.

While neither is difficult, there are a few important things to keep in mind before you get started.

Pay attention to muffin tins.

Not all muffin tins are created equal. If you typically have issues when baking muffins or cupcakes, your muffin tin may be to blame.

The size of the tin can make a big difference, and not all tins on the market are a standard size. On a medium, standard-sized muffin tin, the cups should have a 100-millimeter capacity (a heaping 1/3 cup). I know it seems like a pesky detail, but good bakers are good because they pay attention to detail. If the tin is too small, it can result in muffins that overflow and flatten when baked. Muffins baked in overly large tins will stay nestled inside the cup, and won't create that much-loved muffin top.

In my experience, lighter colored, nonstick tins bake better muffins. Tins that are too dark will develop darker, drier crusts than I want in a muffin. Metal tins, with no nonstick lining, tend to be too lightweight and heat up too quickly, which can hamper the muffin's rise.

Spice is nice — sometimes.

Spices are expensive, so please know that when I tell you to throw yours away, I don't take it lightly.

I'm not telling you to throw all your spices away, but they don't last forever. If you are baking with spices that have been hanging out in your pantry or kitchen counter spice rack for years, you are doing your baked goods a disservice.

The spices won't go "bad," but they will lose their potency, resulting in lifeless, lackluster flavor. Not great.

Here's a good rule of thumb: Ground spices are good for about one year after they've been ground, and whole spices are good for about two years. (Be sure to mark the date on new spices before storing.) It's always best to buy smaller quantities of high-quality spices than larger quantities that you might not use in a timely manner.

Here's a toast to oats — and nuts and spices.

The process of toasting anything tends to create more flavor, whether it's caramelizing the natural sugars or drawing out essential oils.

Toasting oats is technique well known to professional bakers. Browning oats in butter on the stove, or without butter in the oven, before using them in a recipe develops flavor and complexity, giving them a nutty, almost cereal-like flavor.

The same principle applies to nuts. Applying a little heat for a small amount of time "blooms" the nuts, releasing their aromatic, volatile oils and turning up the flavor volume.

Toasting whole spices also releases their volatile oils, giving them maximum flavor. I like to toast mine in a dry skillet before grinding them in a spice grinder.

When it comes to mixing, relax.

Whipping up a batch of muffins or scones shouldn't be a workout.

I can still hear my high school home economics teacher yelling from the front of a classroom full of overeager muffin bakers: "For the perfect muffin, you should never stir the batter more than 12 times."

Although I'm not sure her math checks out exactly, the sentiment is true. Overmixing when combining the batter's dry and wet ingredients will result in tough scones, or unevenly baked muffins with elongated tunnels on the inside and strange, peaked tops. In this case, less is more and don't let a few small lumps bother you.

Now that you're armed with a few helpful hints, it's time to get baking. And if you need a little inspiration to get started, look no further. Here are four fall-themed recipes that are sure to fill your house with the aromas and flavors of the season.

Double Ginger Apple Crumb Muffins

Makes 12 muffins.

Combining fresh grated ginger with ground dried ginger gives these muffins a nice hit of flavor, without being overwhelming. From Meredith Deeds.

For the muffins:

• 1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, softened

• 1/2 c. packed light or dark brown sugar

• 1/4 c. granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs, room temperature

• 3/4 c. sour cream

• 2 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

• 1 3/4 c. peeled and shredded Granny Smith apples

For the crumb topping:

• 3/4 c. plus 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

• 1/4 c. granulated sugar

• 1/4 c. packed light or dark brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 6 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick spray or line with cupcake liners.

To prepare the muffins: Whisk the 1 3/4 cups flour, baking soda, baking powder, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup granulated sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the eggs, sour cream, grated ginger and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed for 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the dry ingredients and mix on medium speed until just combined. Fold in the apples.

Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, spoon the batter evenly into each muffin cup, filling each almost all the way to the top.

To prepare the crumb topping: Whisk the 3/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons flour, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/4 teaspoon salt together until combined. Using a fork, lightly mix in the melted butter just until crumbs form. Spoon crumbs evenly on top of the batter in the muffin cups and gently press them down into the batter.

Bake for 5 minutes at 425 degrees. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 15 to 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place muffin tin on a rack and cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Carefully transfer muffins to the rack and cool completely.

Muffins are best when eaten on the day they're made. Cover leftover muffins tightly and store at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Reheat in a 300-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until warm.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

Makes 12 muffins.

Note: Homemade pumpkin pie spice, made with quality spices, is easy to do and makes a big difference when it comes to flavor. Here's how: whisk together 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon ground cloves and 1 teaspoon ground allspice. From Meredith Deeds.

For the muffins:

• 1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 2 1/2 tsp. store-bought or homemade pumpkin pie spice (see Note)

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil

• 3/4 c. brown sugar

• 1/4 c. granulated sugar

• 1 c. canned pumpkin purée

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• 1/4 c. milk

• 1/4 c. roasted pepitas, for topping

• 2 tbsp. demerara (raw) sugar, for topping

For the cream cheese filling:

• 6 oz. cream cheese, softened to room temperature

• 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

• 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

• 3 tbsp. granulated sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick spray or line with cupcake liners.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, brown sugar, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, pumpkin, eggs and milk. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir together, just until combined. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, egg yolk, vanilla and 3 tablespoons granulated sugar until smooth.

Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the pumpkin muffin batter into the bottom of each muffin cup. Spoon a scant tablespoon of the cream cheese filling on top of the muffin batter. Divide remaining muffin batter between the muffin cups. Sprinkle the top of each muffin with the pepitas and demerara sugar.

Bake for 5 minutes at 425 degrees. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake an additional 15 to 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place muffin tin on a rack and cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Carefully transfer muffins to the rack and cool completely.

Muffins are best when eaten on the day they're made. Cover leftover muffins tightly and store at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Reheat in a 300-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until warm.

Toasted Oat and Bittersweet Chocolate Scones

Makes 16 scones.

Toasting the oats before making the scones gives them an added nuttiness. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 c. old-fashioned oats

• 1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

• 1/2 c. brown sugar, packed

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 10 tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 4 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped

• 3/4 c. buttermilk

• 2 tablespoons demerara (raw) sugar, for topping

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet, or line it with parchment.

Spread oats evenly on baking sheet and toast in oven until fragrant and lightly browned, 7 to 9 minutes; cool on wire rack.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cooled oats. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, work in the butter until unevenly crumbly. Stir in chopped chocolate. Stir in the buttermilk.

Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface and cut it into two pieces. (Keep sprinkling on flour if you need to.) Form each into a disk, and gently pat each disk into rounds about 6 inches in diameter.

Transfer the disks to the prepared baking sheet, and sprinkle them with demerara sugar, pressing sugar into the dough.

With a bench scraper or sharp knife, cut the round into 8 wedges. Try to cut straight down, without any sawing motion. This will help them rise. Separate the scones slightly; there should be about 1 inch between them at the outside edge.

Bake the scones for 15 to 17 minutes, or until they're nicely browned on the bottom.

Serve scones warm with butter and preserves, as desired.

Scones are best when eaten on the day they're made. Cover leftover scones tightly and store at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Reheat in a 300-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until warm.

Glazed Chai-Spiced Cream Scones

Makes 12 scones.

Warm spices give these quick and easy cream scones a distinctive fall flavor. From Meredith Deeds.

For the scones:

• 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

• 1 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp. cardamom

• 1/2 tsp. allspice

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3 c. all-purpose flour

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/3 cup granulated sugar, to taste

• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 c. heavy cream, plus more if necessary

For the glaze:

• 1 c. powdered sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 2 tbsp. heavy cream, plus more if necessary

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet, or line it with parchment.

In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice and pepper. Reserve 1/2 teaspoon of the spice mixture for the glaze.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and remaining chai spice mixture.

Combine the vanilla and cream. Drizzle the liquid mixture over the dry ingredients, tossing and stirring gently all the while. Add enough cream to make a cohesive dough, using up to 2 additional tablespoons if necessary. Dough shouldn't be sticky, but there be no dry parts remaining.

Lightly flour a clean work surface. Divide the dough in half, and gently pat each half into a 5 1/2-inch circle about 3/4 inch thick. Place the two circles of dough on the baking sheet and cut each into 6 wedges. Pull the wedges apart a bit, leaving them in a circular pattern with about 1 inch of space between each wedge.

Bake the scones for 15 to 18 minutes, until they're nicely browned on the bottom, and baked all the way through, without any wet dough in the center.

Remove the scones from the oven and place on a rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

While the scones are cooling, whisk together the powdered, reserved 1/2 teaspoon of chai spice mixture, salt and cream until smooth. It should be thick, but pourable. Add a little more cream, if necessary.

Dip the top of each scone into the glaze. Let excess drip off. Place back on the cooling rack until the glaze has set.

Scones are best when eaten on the day they're made. Cover leftover scones tightly and store at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Reheat in a 300-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until warm.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.