For nearly three years, Aviva Dreen has watched crews destroy and rebuild her favorite destination.

Dreen has lived near the entrance to the 3rd Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis for 30 years, often walking across the historic landmark to get downtown. Contractors disturbed her routine when Minneapolis closed the bridge in 2020 to fix its aging infrastructure. But Deen was among the first to walk the bridge again during a ceremony reopening the site on Saturday, restoring an important connection between downtown and the city's northeast side.

"This was my go-to spot," Deen said, pointing to La Rive Condominiums where her apartment overlooks the bridge. "This is one of the ways you walk downtown, so it's like, 'finally' ... watching it actually finish was the best part."

Attendees drank coffee and talked from lawn chairs arranged around fires. Some kids prepared to paint pumpkins while others colored a Minnesota Department of Transportation van. And at the entrance, visitors ordered from the Cafe Cairo food truck as Space Force, a St. Paul-based band, played with guest saxophonist Matty Harris.

The bridge rehabilitation project cost around $129.3 million. Workers fixed cracks in the bridge while adding a smoother road, updated lighting, historical features and a concrete barrier for safer walk and bike paths. That's a welcome improvement for Larry Daily, who said those paths were cramped before construction began.

"It was a very narrow walkway that had to be shared by pedestrians and bicycles and scooters," Daily said. "So I'm not too excited about the weather today, but I'm very excited for the bridge."

This is the third time city officials have restored the century-old landmark, but renovations completed Saturday will extend the bridge's life by 50 years. Crews will be close the nearby Stone Arch bridge next year for similar repairs.

Mayor Jacob Frey helped cut the ribbon reopening the bridge and thanked city and state partners who worked on repairs. Frey holds fond memories of walking across the landmark for his first day as mayor and for his first date with his wife, and said the structure will bring more communities together.

"This is connecting people and cities together, and it's making who we are — a better people," Frey said. "This is a Minneapolis emblem. This is a city asset. Thank God it's open again for everyone to use."