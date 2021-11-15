The score is now three-to-three in a massive legal battle over 3M's military earplugs, with the Maplewood-based company winning the latest trial.

Late Friday, a federal jury in Pensacola rejected claims by a Tennessee U.S. Army veteran that his permanent hearing loss and tinnitus were caused by allegedly defective earplugs made by 3M.

Six bellwether trials have now been held over the efficacy of the earplugs. Three juries have returned verdicts favoring 3M; three have sided with plaintiffs, who have together won monetary damages totaling $17 million.

A jury in a seventh trial is expected to deliver a verdict Monday.

The trials are part of one of the largest U.S. mass torts ever, involving legal claims against 3M from more than 250,000 veterans and military personnel. Plaintiffs claim the earplugs were knowingly defective, and that 3M failed to properly warn them about the alleged flaws.

3M, which stopped selling Combat Arms CAEv2 earplugs in 2015, has maintained the product was sound.

The case decided Friday involved Joseph Palanki, 50, who retired from the military in 2020 after serving in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He claimed his hearing damage stemmed from using the CAEv2 earplugs for primary hearing protection from 2005 through at least 2015.

The "verdict in the Palanki case is an important demonstration that jurors agree 3M's CAEv2 product was safe and effective to use," 3M said in a statement. "This result, along with previous outcomes, supports our position in this and future litigation on this matter."

In a statement, plaintiffs' attorneys said "wehave deep respect and admiration for Joseph Palanki, who bravely stood up to 3M after they put profits over his safety. ... The evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that 3M knew their CAEv2 earplugs were defective."

The 3M earplug lawsuits are roped together in Pensacola in a multidistrict litigation, or MDL, case, which is used in the federal court system for complex product liability matters with many separate claims. MDL cases commonly feature bellwether trials, which set a tone for resolving all claims.

Three more bellwether trials are scheduled for this year.

3M became a giant in the military earplug market when it bought Aearo Technologies in 2008. The wave of claims against 3M came after the company in 2018 settled a government whistleblower suit regarding the earplugs.

That suit was brought by rival ear plug maker Moldex-Metric on the U.S. government's behalf, after an inquiry by the Army Criminal Investigation Command. The suit claimed Aearo knew about "dangerous design defects" in its earplugs in 2000.

In a 2018 report, the Army concluded that had the government known about tests Aearo ran in 2000, it might not have purchased Combat Arms earplugs. In the whistleblower settlement, 3M paid a $9.1 million penalty but denied all claims and did not admit liability.