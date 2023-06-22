Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

3M on Thursday announced a $10.3 billion national settlement of "forever chemical" lawsuits involving drinking water, a significant step in paring a litigation overload that has punished the company's stock.

The $10.3 billion agreement is by far the largest settlement 3M has made over its PFAS chemicals — and one of the largest mass tort settlements in recent U.S. history.

Previously, the largest 3M settlement was an $850 million agreement in 2018 to settle PFAS water pollution claims in Minnesota.

The agreement pivots on a big federal court case in Charleston, S.C., where scores of cities and water agencies have sued Maplewood-based 3M over firefighting foam made with PFAS, known as forever chemicals, which have tainted groundwater across the country.

The agreement, which calls for the money to be paid out over 13 years, resolves all drinking water claims by public water suppliers in the South Carolina case, 3M said.

It also covers current and future drinking water PFAS claims by public water suppliers. And it provides water suppliers with money for testing and treatment technologies.

"This is an important step forward for 3M, which builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago ... and our announcement that we will exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025," 3M Chief Executive Mike Roman said in a statement.