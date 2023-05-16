Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Maplewood-based 3M is partnering with a Canadian company to manufacture materials that can remove carbon dioxide from the air.

The joint development agreement announced Tuesday will see 3M pick up production of Svante's carbon-absorbing filters that lock away industrial emissions.

"To fulfill Svante's needs and help combat climate change, we'll need to scale to thousands of miles of technical material over the next few years," Fabrice Moguet, senior vice president of research and development for 3M's safety and industrial business group, said in a news release. "We're excited to manufacture our first products in the United States."

3M Ventures recently took part in a $318 million fundraising round for Burnaby, British Columbia-based Svante. It also comes as 3M expands its climate-tech commitments as part of a company-wide transformation.

Svante produces carbon-capturing filters and machines, which can take thousands of tons of CO2 from the air per day and ship them in pipelines — which have run into landowner resistance — for storage underground or industrial reuse.

The company has also received backing from the U.S. and Canadian governments, oil companies and other industrial firms, such as General Electric and Samsung.

Svante CEO Claude Letourneau said in a statement the partnership with 3M "will aid us in our efforts to capture millions of tons of CO2 from diverse sites around the world."