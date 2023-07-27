Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tony Finau came to the 3M Open having missed consecutive cuts for the first time in nearly 18 months.

He's on pace to earn it all back and then some.

The defending champion at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine began the day on the back nine and blitzed the field Thursday morning. Highlighted by a 49-foot eagle roll on the par-5 12th hole, Finau shot 6-under-par 30 on his opening nine and is off to a sweltering start on a humid day.

It's one off the back-nine record at TPC Twin Cities set by Keith Mitchell in the third round of the 2021 3M Open.

Finau opened with consecutive birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 before the bomb on 12. Another birdie followed on No. 13 before a par at the difficult water-lined 14th.

After a 17-footer for birdie on No. 15 got him to 6 under, Finau made consecutive pars before coming to the behemoth par-5 18th. His tee ball found the left rough, forcing him to lay up rather than going for the green in two.

Left with 120 yards to the hole over water, Finau stuck his approach a few feet behind the flag but the ball spun back further than he'd like, leaving a 15-foot birdie putt.

He missed by about a foot and was forced to settle for a 6-under start.

Also Thursday morning, 2021 3M Open champion Cameron Champ withdrew prior to the start of his round and was replaced in the field by Chris Stroud,

This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more on the 3M Open as the tournament unfolds.