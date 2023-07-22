Justin Thomas reacted to a poor tee shot Thursday at the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

— Jon Super, Associated Press

Justin Thomas latest former major winner to commit to playing 3M Open

July 21, 2023 - 6:52 PM

Matt Kuchar is also committed to play, and John Deere winner Sepp Straka will be in the field at the TPC Twin Cities.

The 2023 3M Open field

Matt Kuchar is in the 3M Open field for the second time.

— Marcio J. Sanchez, Associated Press

July 21, 2023 - 4:48 PM

Here's a look at the 156 players - and alternates - expected to tee it up in Blaine next week.

Tony Finau eager to defend 3M Open title; former U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland commits to play

Tony Finau reacted on the 18th hole after winning last year’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

— Erica Dischino, Star Tribune

June 26, 2023 - 9:05 PM

The PGA Tour stop begins July 27 at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine.

Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Michael Thompson will return for 3M Open

Tony Finau celebrated after winning the Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta on April 30.

— Moises Castillo, Associated Press

June 05, 2023 - 11:41 AM

The past three champions of the PGA Tour event are set for play in late July at the TPC Twin Cities.

Austin Eckroat takes a shot from the rough while surrounded but he gallery at the 18th hole during the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Blaine. ] ANTRANIK TAVITIAN • anto.tavitian@startribune.com

— Star Tribune

July 22, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Latest news from the PGA, LPGA and elsewhere in professional and Minnesota golf.