3M is laying off 1,100 employees at its Maplewood headquarters, the company told the state this week.

That's nearly twice as many Minnesota job losses as the company previously anticipated would be part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan and at least 10% of the local workforce.

"The additional number adds in remote employees who work for our headquarters but are not based in Minnesota," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The layoff notice follows last week's announcement that 6,000 jobs will be cut globally as the company embarks on a structural reorganization. An additional 2,500 manufacturing jobs are being cut as well, 3M announced in January.

In total, 3M is reducing its roughly 90,000-employee headcount by 10% around the world.

Headquarters layoffs are set to begin June 30.

Few other details were included in 3M's letter to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. Such public notice is required for layoffs of a certain size.

It is the largest layoff announced in Minnesota so far this year. The pending closure of the HyLife pork plant in Windom, Minn., would end employment for just over 1,000 people.

Louis Johnston, an economics professor at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University, said the 3M layoffs "are another signal that the Fed's interest rate hikes are starting to affect the economy more generally" and moving beyond a housing market slowdown.

"We're also seeing the end of fiscal stimulus from the pandemic plus anticipation that spending cuts/slowdowns are likely as part of a deal on the debt ceiling," Johnston wrote in an email.

Corporate job cuts are happening across industries; several banks have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Details are few on Minnesota layoffs, but cuts at Wells Fargo, as well as hybrid work, are reasons the bank is selling its massive home mortgage campus just south of downtown Minneapolis.

Tens of thousands of Meta and Amazon employees are being laid off this year, including hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers in Minnesota. Best Buy and Medtronic also announced cuts, but declined to disclose details on how many layoffs are in the state.

National job opening data released Tuesday showed a tightening labor market, but there were still nearly two unfilled jobs for every unemployed American at the end of March, continuing a historic imbalance in the labor market.

It was the third straight month that job openings have declined, a notable development after last year, when job openings bounced around month to month.

"The labor market has been, through Q1, a resilient anchor for the economy," said Aaron Terrazas, chief economist at the career site Glassdoor. "But we're getting more and more signals that those foundations are really starting to tremble."

The abundance of job openings does not mean the open jobs are at all equivalent in pay and benefits to those being shed, said Aaron Sojourner, labor economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

He also points out the "labor leverage ratio" that divides the number of quits over the number of firings has been falling back toward pre-pandemic levels with roughly two quits for every layoff.

"It has been falling since the Fed started raising interest rates last year and this month, in the most recent data, it took a big fall," Sojourner said. "Quits fell and discharges rose."

Includes reporting by the New York Times.