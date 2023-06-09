Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A federal judge has dismissed the bankruptcy filing of a 3M subsidiary, a big blow to 3M's strategy for resolving a tidal wave of lawsuits over allegedly defective military earplugs.

Lawyers for military veterans and active service members in February asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Jeffrey Graham in Indianapolis to dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Aearo Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of 3M.

Maplewood-based 3M had put Aearo under bankruptcy protection last July to address earplug litigation in a federal court in Florida. 3M was unsatisfied with the results in the Florida court, where several jury verdicts had gone against the company.

But plaintiffs claimed the bankruptcy filing wasn't made in good faith, saying it was instead an end-run around the Florida court. Graham ruled Friday in favor of the plaintiffs.

"Judge Graham's ruling rightly repudiates 3M's cowardly attempt to delay justice for the hundreds of thousands of veterans harmed by the company's dangerously defective earplugs," lead plaintiffs' attorneys said in a statement. "This gambit by 3M was a gross misuse of the bankruptcy courts."

3M, which says the earplugs were not defective, said in a statement that Aearo is assessing an appeal of Graham's decision. Also, "3M and Aearo will continue to pursue appeals raising evidentiary and legal issues" from jury trials that it lost in U.S. District Court in Florida, the statement said.

"3M and Aearo are prepared to continue to defend the product in litigation," the company said.

In one of the largest U.S. mass torts ever, 3M faces more than 200,000 claims from veterans and military members that its earplugs caused hearing damage.

Indianapolis-based Aearo, where 3M's earplug business originated, also is named as a defendant in the earplug suits.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection freezes litigation against a company, which in Aearo's case includes the earplug suits. 3M had sought to extend that litigation freeze to 3M itself, but in December Graham denied that request — another big blow.

3M bought Indianapolis-based Aearo in 2008, folding the earplug business into the parent company two years later. Aearo's earplug, the Combat Arms CAEv2, was standard issue for the U.S. military for many years.

The lawsuit deluge came after 3M in 2018 settled a government whistleblower suit regarding the Combat Arms earplugs. The suit claimed Aearo knew about "dangerous design defects" in its earplugs in 2000; 3M denied the claims and didn't admit culpability.

Military veterans' earplug claims against 3M were roped together in a "multi-district litigation" — or MDL — case in U.S. District Court for northern Florida.

MDLs commonly feature bellwether trials that are supposed to set a tone for settling all claims. Plaintiffs won 10 of 16 bellwether cases against 3M; juries awarded them nearly $300 million. 3M's ultimate liabilities could be in the tens of billions of dollars.

A settlement has proved elusive. Court-ordered mediation between 3M and the plaintiffs failed in the Florida MDL case. Plaintiffs say court-ordered mediation has failed, too, in bankruptcy proceedings.