Three children younger than the age of 5 were found early Sunday under blankets in the backseat of a vehicle that had been towed from a downtown Minneapolis parking lot, according to police.

A towing company pulled the vehicle from a private parking lot on North Third Street because it was illegally parked, and took it to the 4000 block of North Washington Avenue, according to a Minneapolis police statement. That's the location of Corky's Towing, and a social media post from North Minneapolis Crime Watch & Information said staff at Corky's were the ones who found the children.

The police were notified at about 3:12 a.m., according to the police statement. The mother called the towing company to find her children and vehicle, and met with police at the towing company lot. The children were evaluated by emergency medical staff, and then returned to the mother's care, according to police.

Hennepin County Child Protective Services was notified and a police report filed for child neglect.