About twice a year, police and first responders are called to the intersection of French Lake Road and Brookside Trail in Champlin because of a motor vehicle crash. It has been a pattern.

"We saw a trend related to speed," said Carla Stueve, a highway engineer with the Hennepin County Transportation Department.

Tight curves at the intersection where French Lake Road — also known as County Road 121 — turns southeasterly and becomes Elm Creek Crossing also raise the risk of crashes and make it difficult for residents in nearby housing developments to get out of their neighborhoods safely, Stueve said.

To proactively prevent future crashes and slow down drivers, Hennepin County this week will convert the intersection to a four-way stop. The county also will restripe French Lake Road at the intersection so it features only two lanes, a left turn lane and another lane to be shared by through traffic and motorists turning right.

The county also will install stop signs in all directions and make lane modifications at County Road 121 and S. Creek Circle. While fewer mishaps have occurred there, the intersection shares many characteristics present at Brookside and is close by. So the county has decided to put up stop signs there, too, Stueve said.

Electronic message boards announcing the pilot and traffic control changes will go up this week, too, Stueve said. About 6,600 motorists a day use County Road 121, which takes on the name of Hayden Lake Road on the east end of the test area.

Champlin officials, concerned about crashes at Brookside, teamed with the county to try to address safety concerns. The agencies came up with the stop sign pilot as a short-term solution.

"We are hoping to reduce accidents at that intersection," said Heather Nelson, a Champlin city engineer. "We are hoping installing it will help maneuverability through the intersection."

The city and county will review safety data and public comments about the pilot that can be submitted online. Law enforcement and emergency services will be consulted to determine next steps. If overall results are positive, the stop signs will remain in place until future traffic control modifications are made, Stueve said.

And that could be as early as next summer. Champlin wants to build a roundabout at County 121 and Brookside in 2025 and plans to hold a public engagement session on the project in June.

"We are excited to make improvements," Nelson said.

It's Bike to Work Week

The League of American Bicyclists has declared this as National Bike to Work Week, and the Move Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the Minneapolis Public Works Department are celebrating with a 2-mile group ride from the Sabo Bridge by the Midtown Greenway to the Downtown Minneapolis Commons Park at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Rides also leave from the Walker Art Center and 18th and Central avenues NE.

That will be followed at 9 a.m. with a celebration featuring information on safe biking routes and infrastructure, free tune-ups and safety checks, scooter and e-bike demonstrations and public speakers across from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Anoka County has prizes for those who register and bike to work at least once Monday through Friday and a check-in event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 NW. Egret Blvd.