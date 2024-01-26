Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Three people were found shot to death in a Coon Rapids home early Friday afternoon, officials said.

The killings occurred at a house in the 200 block of NW. 94th Avenue, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said the victims are two males and one female, but she did not say whether they were adults or children.

Peters said no arrests have been made, and did not disclose whether law enforcement was looking for any suspects. Peters also did not offer a preliminary motive for the killings.

An open-line call to 911 from the home came in about 12:25 p.m. and included "sounds of a disturbance in the background," Peters' statement read.

Officers went to the residence and located the three victims inside and dead, she said.

"This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is still in the early stages," Peters said.



