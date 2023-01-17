A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy outside a Plymouth apartment complex in November during a dispute over high-end fashion sneakers.

Hans K. Madave, 19, was booked into the Hennepin County jail late Monday on accusations that he played a role in the Nov. 14 death of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville, Minn., in the 9700 block of 37th Place N.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said that Madave turned himself at the jail "on his own accord. We … responded downtown to complete the booking process."

Madave, of New Hope, was charged Tuesday in District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

On Nov. 21, Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr. of Plymouth was charged in District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. Sirleaf turned himself in to police Nov. 17 after they publicized his name and photograph along with Madave's. Sirleaf remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court Jan. 30.

The charges said Balenciaga was the brand of the shoes at the center of the rift. Depending on the model, a pair can retail for more than $1,000.

The criminal complaints against the two men implicate Sirleaf as the shooter. The gun used to kill Johnson has yet to be recovered, police said Tuesday.

According to the complaints:

Officers arrived at the parking lot and saw Johnson slumped over inside a Buick SUV. A male told the officers he was the driver of the SUV and that he ran when shots were fired.

The driver said he and Johnson came to the parking lot to buy shoes. Two men were there and got in the SUV, the driver said. Sirleaf gave Johnson one of the shoes in exchange for half the money. Sirleaf asked for the shoe back, but Johnson refused and Sirleaf shot him, the driver said.

Officers found one of the sneakers just outside the SUV and the other on the front passenger floorboard.

Surveillance video from near the shooting scene showed two people getting in a Ford SUV parked nearby and occupied by a waiting 18-year-old. As the SUV drove off, the video revealed its license plate, allowing police to track down the driver.

The 18-year-old, who was taken into custody initially but released without charges, told police he drove Sirleaf and Madave to meet with Johnson and rob him. After Johnson was shot, Sirleaf returned with Madave to the waiting SUV and said he had no choice but to shoot, the 18-year-old said.