1. Atlanta: Rhyne Howard, 6-2 G, Kentucky

The most decorated player in Wildcats women's history is the seventh Southeastern Conference player to be selected first overall.

2. Indiana: NaLyssa Smith, 6-4 F, Baylor

A two-time first-team All-America selection who averaged 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds this past season for the Lady Bears.

3. Washington: Shakira Austin, 6-5 F/C, Mississippi

The transfer from Maryland averaged 2.1 blocks this season, leading Ole Miss to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2007.

4. Indiana: Emily Engstler, 6-1 F, Louisville

A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist who averaged 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game for the Cardinals this season.

5. New York: Nyara Sabally, 6-5 F, Oregon

A junior who left school early and will join former Ducks teammate Sabrina Ionescu on the Liberty.

6. Indiana: Lexie Hull, 6-1 G, Stanford

7. Dallas: Veronica Burton, 5-9 G, Northwestern

8. Las Vegas: Mya Hollingshed, 6-3 G, Colorado

9. Los Angeles: Rae Burrell, 6-1 F, Tennessee

10. Indiana: Queen Egbo, 6-3 C, Baylor

11. Las Vegas: Kierstan Bell, 6-1 G, Florida Gulf Coast

12. Connecticut: Nia Clouden, 5-8 G, Michigan State

SECOND ROUND

13. Las Vegas: Khayla Pointer, LSU

14. Washington: Christyn Williams, UConn

15. Atlanta: Naz Hillmon, Michigan

16. Los Angeles: Kianna Smith, Louisville

17. Seattle: Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State

18. New York: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech

19. Los Angeles: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

20. Indiana: Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

21. Seattle: Evina Westbrook, UConn

22. Lynx: Kayla Jones, North Carolina State

23. Las Vegas: Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech

24. Connecticut: Jordan Lewis, Baylor

THIRD ROUND

25. Indiana: Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State

26. Phoenix: Maya Dodson, Notre Dame

27. Los Angeles: Amy Atwell, Hawaii

28. Lynx: Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota

29. New York: Sika Kone, Mali

30. Dallas: Jasmine Dickey, Delaware

31. Dallas: Jaz Bond, North Florida

32. Phoenix: Macee Williams, IUPUI

33. Seattle: Jade Melbourne, Australia

34. Indiana: Ali Patberg, Indiana

35. Las Vegas: Faustine Aifuwa, Louisiana State

36. Connecticut: Kiara Smith, Florida