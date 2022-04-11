1. Atlanta: Rhyne Howard, 6-2 G, Kentucky
The most decorated player in Wildcats women's history is the seventh Southeastern Conference player to be selected first overall.
2. Indiana: NaLyssa Smith, 6-4 F, Baylor
A two-time first-team All-America selection who averaged 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds this past season for the Lady Bears.
3. Washington: Shakira Austin, 6-5 F/C, Mississippi
The transfer from Maryland averaged 2.1 blocks this season, leading Ole Miss to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2007.
4. Indiana: Emily Engstler, 6-1 F, Louisville
A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist who averaged 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game for the Cardinals this season.
5. New York: Nyara Sabally, 6-5 F, Oregon
A junior who left school early and will join former Ducks teammate Sabrina Ionescu on the Liberty.
6. Indiana: Lexie Hull, 6-1 G, Stanford
7. Dallas: Veronica Burton, 5-9 G, Northwestern
8. Las Vegas: Mya Hollingshed, 6-3 G, Colorado
9. Los Angeles: Rae Burrell, 6-1 F, Tennessee
10. Indiana: Queen Egbo, 6-3 C, Baylor
11. Las Vegas: Kierstan Bell, 6-1 G, Florida Gulf Coast
12. Connecticut: Nia Clouden, 5-8 G, Michigan State
SECOND ROUND
13. Las Vegas: Khayla Pointer, LSU
14. Washington: Christyn Williams, UConn
15. Atlanta: Naz Hillmon, Michigan
16. Los Angeles: Kianna Smith, Louisville
17. Seattle: Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State
18. New York: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech
19. Los Angeles: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
20. Indiana: Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
21. Seattle: Evina Westbrook, UConn
22. Lynx: Kayla Jones, North Carolina State
23. Las Vegas: Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech
24. Connecticut: Jordan Lewis, Baylor
THIRD ROUND
25. Indiana: Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State
26. Phoenix: Maya Dodson, Notre Dame
27. Los Angeles: Amy Atwell, Hawaii
28. Lynx: Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
29. New York: Sika Kone, Mali
30. Dallas: Jasmine Dickey, Delaware
31. Dallas: Jaz Bond, North Florida
32. Phoenix: Macee Williams, IUPUI
33. Seattle: Jade Melbourne, Australia
34. Indiana: Ali Patberg, Indiana
35. Las Vegas: Faustine Aifuwa, Louisiana State
36. Connecticut: Kiara Smith, Florida