Officials Monday rescued nearly 200 people stranded on a sheet of ice on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

An angler called 911 just after 11:30 a.m. Monday to report that a chunk of ice had broken free from the main shoreline, exposing about 30 yards of open water between the floating piece of ice and the ice near shore.

Several water rescue agencies and vehicles were dispatched to the scene with most individuals evacuating the ice using a temporary bridge set up near JR's Corner Access resort on the southeast side of the lake. The county's emergency management system also issued a wireless emergency alert, which allowed notifications to be sent to cell phones of people in the area.

All of the anglers were evacuated by 2:40 p.m.

"Early season ice is very unpredictable," said Jarrett Walton, Beltrami County chief deputy, in a release. "Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice."

It's not the first time anglers have been stranded on ice that's broken away from the shore on Upper Red or Lower Red lakes. In recent years, a father and son were rescued after become trapped on drifting ice in December 2021, and at least 11 people were stranded on sheets of ice in November 2019.

Area business owners had been monitoring a crack in the ice since Thursday, said Shane Youngbauer, owner of Northwoods Fish Houses, which outfits fishers visiting the lake known for its walleye.

"We had a pretty big crack open up east to west," he said. "This blew open with the south wind today."

At about noon, Youngbauer shared a video on Facebook showing what he estimated to be about 60 feet of open water between the floating sheet of ice and the ice near the shore.

"Now it's probably 100 feet wide. And it's still moving," he said just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The lake is one of the first in the state to open for ice fishing each year, Youngbauer said, making it a popular site during the end of November and early December.

"It's such a shallow lake that it freezes right away," he said.