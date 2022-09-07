Both people aboard a small airplane were killed when it crashed in western Wisconsin while on a training flight out of Rochester, officials said.

The wreck west of Bay City, Wis., near the Red Wing Regional Airport was reported to the Sheriff's Office in Pierce County, Wis., at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT crashed on airport property in a field just off Hwy. 35, the Sheriff's Office said.

The training flight began in Rochester at about 12:20 p.m., with the airport in Bay City as its destination, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials have yet to identify the people aboard the single-engine aircraft. Federal Aviation Administration records show that the plane's owner is from the Chatfield, Minn., area.

The FAA's initial incident report said the crash occurred "under unknown circumstances." The National Traffic Safety Board is also investigating the crash.