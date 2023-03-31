Moving into the Kingfield neighborhood during the height of the pandemic, Marijke and Matt Decuir thought their 1910 house in south Minneapolis provided ideal spaces and the perfect location.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was remodeled when the couple moved in, and they didn't have to do much to keep it looking spectacular. The house had plenty of charm, too.

On the main floor, the kitchen boasted a farm-style sink. Original wood floors and updated industrial light fixtures gave the house a mix of classic and modern styles. Best of all, it had a half bath — a rarity for a house its age, the couple said.

The house came with a sunroom and a partially fenced-in backyard with a pergola. A charming front porch became the ideal spot to have friends and neighbors over for a drink. "We hosted small get-togethers once we were able to have people over," Marijke said.

Spanning 1,620 square feet, the house provided ample room to work remotely — sometimes in the sunroom or a spare bedroom. The couple also spent many hours co-working in the dining room, which beams in plenty of natural light. It also became a favorite gathering spot.

"We would have friends over and we would host pretty much" every Friday night, Matt said. "Our buddies would come over to play board games and have dinner."

While the home was move-in ready, they made a few updates of their own. The couple refurbished the windows on the main floor to minimize air leakage. They also installed mini-split air conditioning/heating units that run on an electric heat pump, Marijke said.

Location, location, location

While they have enjoyed living in the home, the couple have decided they want to live in an apartment.

"It's time to go back to smaller living," she said. "We don't need as much space."

The Decuirs love the area so much that they plan to move down the street. Nearby are a lot of restaurants including Boludo, Kyatchi and Young Man — to name a few of the couple's favorites.

"The corners of 38th and Nicollet and 38th and Grand are so cute. It was really nice to have places we could walk to and get take-out during the pandemic, and now [the restaurants] are open for indoor dining," she said. "It was a big reason we picked this area."

The neighborhood is also great for avid bikers with protected bike lanes near the house.

"You can sit out on the porch and watch small children bike up and down the block and not be worried about being hit by cars," she said. "The cars go much slower."

When the sun is shining and the weather warm, they bike to work in opposite directions with ease, Marijke over to St. Paul and Matt to downtown Minneapolis.

"I bike around the lakes a lot — for fun or for exercise or if I just want to take a scenic route to work," Matt said.

Aaron Eisenberg (aaron@agentaaron.com; 612-568-5828) of Keller Williams Integrity Realty has the $359,900 listing.