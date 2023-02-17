Before Eleven on the River even opened in the spring of 2022, the majority of the 118 units in the Art Deco style luxe condo tower by New York starchitect Robert A.M. Stern had been sold.

Now, one of those units is on the market, marking the first condo resale in the 42-story riverfront tower in downtown Minneapolis.

Listing agent John Wanninger said it's a rare opening in the luxury building, which was designed to deliver a five-star hotel experience in the form of condos.

"When we were researching, we looked at three dozen of the best condo buildings in North America," Wanninger said, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.

Located along the Mississippi River in the Mill District, the building offers views of Gold Medal Park, the Stone Arch Bridge and the city skyline. Wanninger added that units, like the $1.049 million one for sale now, aren't likely to become available often.

"This particular home is one of the entry-level homes in the building. And you can see from the photos that the finished qualities are extraordinary with the same finishes as the most expensive homes in the building," he said. "Eleven is the only Robert A.M. Stern condo building in North America where you can get in for about a million dollars. I realize a million is a lot of money, and it's out of reach for most people, but it's an accomplishment."

Nothing left to be desired

Owners Chris Douglas and partner Alan Newbold are moving to Palm Springs to live closer to Newbold's family. Having previously lived in New York, Chicago and on the West Coast, they were drawn to Eleven because of the lavish hotel-like features and services.

"Other than the Carlyle, there was no other place in the Twin Cities that seemed to have that New York vibe of amenities and qualities," Douglas said.

They also liked that they could make it their own.

"We have lived in various condo buildings and had single-family homes around the Twin Cities for a number of years," Douglas said. "We always wanted new construction. We could have the type of finishes we wanted and have all the amenities without having to renovate."

Residents can choose among three designs ranging from traditional to modern. For their two-bedroom, two-bathroom ninth-floor unit, which they moved into in April, Douglas and Newbold picked a style called the Chelsea — the most contemporary of the options — by designer Martha Dayton.

The kitchen features black cabinets, top-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a waterfall island. Other spaces are luxurious, too, from the marble flooring in the bathroom to the oversized closets.

Rooms have 10- to 11-foot ceiling heights. Brushed finishing techniques add texture to the grain on the white oak flooring, and designer light fixtures are featured throughout. The built-in audio (including in-ceiling speakers) and visual systems are state-of-the-art.

With an open layout, Douglas said, their condo has been a welcome spot for gatherings. "The flow is great for entertaining when we have friends or family over," he said.

Douglas also said the oversized terrace feels private and provides great views. From their unit, that includes looking out onto the building's landscaped garden terrace as well as vistas of the Mississippi.

"The bedroom is tucked away and looks out onto the terrace. The terrace is covered, and ours is spacious," he said. "It has ceiling radiant heaters. We started using it in early spring after moving in and enjoyed it until very late in the fall — it's like having an outdoor living and dining room."

Building community

Beyond the walls of their unit, Douglas and Newbold have enjoyed other perks. Their unit comes with two indoor parking stalls with electric vehicle charging stations and a large storage facility.

As far as community spaces, the grand entry is a promise of more grand things to come.

"[There's a library] so beautifully done with the fireplace, gorgeous furnishings and art. It's just a wonderful place to relax and be in," Douglas said. "The building has more amenities than I could probably list — from a dog walking area to a dog wash and grooming room to steam rooms to a fitness center to a golf simulator to a car wash to a billiard room. There's kind of something for everyone."

Douglas and Newbold especially enjoyed the exercise room, studio and sports court, which can be used for everything from basketball to pickleball. During the summer, they often found themselves relaxing at the outdoor pool.

"We read books. We grilled," Douglas said. "It's very relaxing. It has a lot of open space and great views of downtown."

And when a particular summer holiday rolled around, there was no better place to be.

"My favorite memory of the amenity deck is being able to watch the 4th of July fireworks," Douglas said. And because the building — and all of the residents — are new, there's a sense of camaraderie. "We're exploring the building at the same time and meeting each other."

John Wanninger (jtw@lakesmn.com; 952-240-7600) of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty has the $1.049 million listing.