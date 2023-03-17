For years, real estate agent Joe Grunnet ran the property management arm of his realty company, DRG, out of a second-story unit in a Minneapolis North Loop building that housed condos and offices.

But with growing operations, Grunnet and his team were in need of larger digs. The problem was, they loved the building and the area. Then the perfect solution came to light: move their work space into larger digs across the hall and convert the former office into a condo.

Now, with its 14-foot ceilings, large southwest-facing windows, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork, the loft-style unit that Grunnet and his team have delighted in for so many years is available for someone else to enjoy.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is spacious at 1,430 square feet, Grunnet said.

"Someone can live in the loft, work in it or both," he said. It would be a good space for artists or a small business owner working from home, he added.

The Tower Lofts building at 700 N. Washington Avenue dates to the 1920s and is a true warehouse conversion.

Faded yellow lines on the smooth concrete floors are a reminder of the building's former uses. The building has had several iterations, including as the home of a manufacturer of burlap bags for the nearby milling industry and a storage facility, Grunnet said. It was converted into condos and workspaces in 2005.

The available unit includes a spacious kitchen with an island and an in-unit washer and dryer. The building also features several amenities, including a 6,000-square-foot rooftop that offers panoramic views of the Minneapolis skyline and is outfitted with grills and a fire pit.

Along with the building, the location — near wooded walking trails along the Mississippi River and numerous restaurants and bars — is another thing Grunnet didn't want to part with.

"If you want to be more in the hustle and bustle, take a right. If you want to walk on the trail through the woods along the river, that's to your left," he said.

Luckily, with this new game plan, Grunnet won't have to say goodbye.

"I've been here since 2007, and this area has become so lively," he said. "The best part of this condo is the friendly neighbors and the location."

Joe Grunnet (joe@drgmpls.com; 612-324-4414) of DRG has the $412,500 listing.